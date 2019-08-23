New Coach, New Era for Warriors

The 2019 high school football season marks the beginning of the Jason Foley era at Southwestern High School.
Foley, who comes to Southwestern after a two-year stint at Taylor County, becomes only the fourth head coach in the history of the football program. While at Taylor County, Foley tallied a 19-6 record, including a 12-2 mark and a regional championship last season. It was Taylor County's first regional title since 1999.
The former Taylor County coach was handed the keys to the Warrior football program after the resignation of Larry French in January, who guided the team to a 47-17 mark in his five-year stint at Southwestern. Before taking the head coaching position at Middlesboro, French led the Warriors to three district championships and four regional runner-up banners.
"I'm really excited to be here at Southwestern - I have had a lot of respect for the program over the years," began Foley. "I look forward to being here for a long time and trying to build this thing like it needs to be built."
The Warriors got out to the best start in school history last fall, beginning the season with an 8-0 record. Southwestern, who would eventually fall to Pulaski County in the regional finals, finished 2018 with an overall record of 10-3.
Offensively, Southwestern loses a trio of offensive weapons from last season's team that averaged 29.8 points per game. Dual-threat quarterback Drew Sawyers and wideout JP Vaught are gone to graduation, while Dylan Bland moved to Russell County.
"We lost a lot of good players - Drew Sawyers, JP Vaught, and Dylan Bland," replied Foley. "Those three were the biggest playmakers, so we've got a lot of offensive production that we are going to have to rely on young kids. We are excited about our young guys, but they're going to have to prove themselves."
Despite having last year's top passer, rusher, and receiver out of the picture, the Warriors return a plethora of skill players in 2019, including running backs Chase Doan and Austin Barnes, along with wide receiver Xavier Streeter. Along with the pair of Doan and Barnes, Connor Crisp and Giddeon Brainard will see some time in the Warrior backfield this fall.
Southwestern leaned on the rushing attack in 2018, averaging 263.2 rushing yards per contest. Through the air, the Warriors averaged 93.2 passing yards per game.
Last year, Doan was Southwestern's second-leading rusher with 916 yards on 145 carries. In part to ten rushing touchdowns, Doan was tied for second on the team with 60 points scored. Barnes chimed in with 337 rushing yards and five scores on 45 carries. Streeter, meanwhile, hauled in eight receptions last season for 181 yards and a lone touchdown.
"Chase Doan is returning, and he almost had 1,000 yards rushing last season," Foley said. "I think that he will have a big impact in our running game, and I am excited about his future holds. Austin Barnes is a great runner - he's known for his defense, but I think he can definitely make some plays. Connor Crisp has really emerged as a good back, and then a kid like Giddoen Brainard can fill that fullback role and get those tough yards."
One of the biggest question marks this entire offseason has been the quarterback position. Southwestern has spent the whole summer splitting reps between Streeter, Chandler Crabtree, and Kenny Robinson. Streeter and Crabtree have seen very limited varsity time at quarterback, as both have combined to throw five passes in their prep football career.
According to the first-year Southwestern coach, the trio of Streeter, Crabtree, and Robinson will see some time under center this year for the Warriors.
"We have looked at three kids there - they all have strengths, it's just a matter of trying to figure out which one will benefit our team the most," explained Foley. "Chandler Crabtree got some reps last year as a backup to Drew, but he's put in a lot of work and has a good arm. I have been really impressed with the progress that he has made since I got here in February. We have also given Kenny Robinson some reps, and that just goes back to his intelligence - he's great at reading defenses. We've also got Xavier Streeter in there, and he just comes in and makes plays."
When not playing the quarterback role, Streeter will be holding down the wideout spot. Joining Streeter in the receiving corps will be Mason Parsons, Justin Vaught, Cameron Pierce, Cade Sullivan, Sammy Morgan, and Mason Hibbard.
In the trenches, the Warriors return three offensive linemen from last season - Skylar Perdue, Mason Heath, and Chandler Truett. Along with that trio, Jacob Early and John Poe will see some time on the offensive line this year.
"Mason Heath and Chandler Truett will anchor our line of scrimmage up front," told Foley. "Both are four-year starters, and I think we will be able to run behind them a lot. They have both been working hard this offseason."
Southwestern played rock-solid on defense last year, and that will be the Warriors' strength once again in 2019. The Warriors gave up 12.4 points per game last season while allowing 101.4 rushing yards and 113.1 passing yards per contest.
The Warrior defense returns three of its top four tacklers last season in Barnes, Robinson, and Rowan Pennington. Barnes led the team with 93 tackles and six sacks a year ago, while Pennington (88 tackles) and Robinson (50 tackles) made some key stops for Southwestern in 2018.
"Austin Barnes is a tremendous linebacker that has a nose for the football, and he makes plays all over the field on defense," Foley replied. "He's good out of the backfield, too. Kenny Robinson is a great leader defensively, and that is because of his intelligence. He's a very smart player that helps get our defense set."
Foley believes that the defensive side of the football will be Southwestern's biggest strength in 2019, especially the linebacker and defensive back units.
"This year, I think defense is going to be our forte," stated the Warrior coach. "We want to be a championship-caliber defense, and I think we have a lot of great leaders on that side of the ball. I think our defense has looked good in spring ball and so far this summer. If we can develop some of those guys that are in the interior, I will feel strongly about what we are capable of on defense."
As far as linebackers go, Southwestern has a lot of depth in that spot. Robinson, Pennington, and Barnes will be joined by Haegan Galloway and Kody Blackburn.
The defensive back unit returns two starters from a year ago - Streeter and Parsons. Sullivan, Crisp, and Hibbard will see some action in the defensive back position for the Warriors.
"Defensively, we have a lot of returners," continued Foley. "I think our linebacking corps is strong. I think our defense would be our strength at this point, particularly our linebackers and secondary. Mason Parsons is a defensive back and receiver that provides us with experience and talent on both sides of the ball. Our defensive line is a little unknown - we have a lot of young kids, but Cameron Pierce and Dylan Asher have looked strong as newcomers."
Southwestern will have a lot of fresh faces on the defensive front this season. Asher, Mink, Heath, Pierce, McGuire, Giddeon Brainard, and Jaydon Washington will be in the trenches for the Warriors.
In the kicking game, the Warriors will lean on senior Max Brainard once again. In his junior season, Brainard made three field goals and went 37 of 41 in extra-point kicks.
Southwestern's schedule is loaded once again, but there will be some new opponents in 2019 due to the new statewide class realignment. The Warriors are still in Class 5A, but they will say goodbye to Lincoln County (dropping to Class 4A) and welcome both Whitley County and North Laurel to the newly formed District 8.
Foley and company will open the 2019 campaign on August 23rd when they will host Belfry in the 11th annual Don Franklin Bowl. Southwestern will play on the road at Madison Southern and Knox Central before returning home on September 13th to face Wayne County. The Warriors will travel to George Rogers Clark on September 20th before having their off week on September 27th.
To begin district play, the Warriors will have back-to-back home games versus North Laurel and Whitley County prior to consecutive road games at South Laurel and crosstown rival Pulaski County. Southwestern will end the regular season at home on November 1st, taking on Madison Central.
Foley and the Warriors will play some strong competition this fall, but he believes that the tough schedule will turn out to help his team in the long run.
"It's a difficult schedule, and there is no doubt about that," concluded the new Southwestern coach. "In my opinion, it's one of the best schedules that Southwestern has had in several years. We feel like the schedule is going to be very challenging, but that's not always a bad thing. We are ready to embrace it and take it head-on."
