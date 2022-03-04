New honorees inducted into 12th Region Girls Basketball Hall of Fame

The 12th Region Girls Basketball Hall of Fame committee will be inducting five new honorees and one team into the 12th Region Girls Basketball Hall of Fame. Tarah Combs-Muntz, Adison Corder, and Wendie Austin will go into the Hall of Fame as players. Gilbert Wilson will go into the Hall of Fame as a contributor, and Ken Hurt will be inducted as a coach. Also, the 1994-95 Pulaski County High School girls basketball team will be inducted to the 12th Region Hall of Fame.
The 2022 Girls Basketball 12th Region Hall of Fame class will be honored during halftime of the Somerset-Southwestern 12th Region Tournament semifinal game on Friday, March 4, at Lincoln County High School.
Tarah Combs-Muntz was a three-time honorable mention all-state selection, three-time all-region selection, and four-time all-district choice at Pulaski County High School. She finished second all-time in scoring at Pulaski County where she holds school records in three-pointers per game, season and career. These figures place her in the KHSAA record books as 15th all time in career and single season three pointers made.
She also finished her career at Pulaski county ranked 3rd in defensive rebounds and 7th in total rebounds. A Wendy’s high school Heisman finalist, Combs-Muntz went on to play at Morehead State University from 2004-2008. She finished her career ranked second at MSU, and third in the Ohio Valley Conference, with 234 three-pointers. She ranks first in school history in three-point field goals per game and played in 115 career games to rank third on the MSU career list.
Combs-Muntz played a vital role on the 2006-2007 squad that set the then-school record for most conference wins in a season. As a senior in 2007-2008, she led the Ohio Valley Conference with 95 treys, surpassing the MSU single season record. That figure ranked second among all NCAA Division I players. For her efforts, she was selected for and participated in the State Farm College Slam Dunk & Three-Point Championships in San Antonio during the men's Final Four Week. In 2010, she was named to the Morehead State All-Decade Team. Combs-Muntz returned to her high school alma mater as the Girls basketball coach from 2013-2017. In her four years at the reigns of the Lady Maroons’ program, Muntz won back-to-back 47th District Tournament titles and guided the program to its first 12th Region semifinal appearance in nearly 20 years.
Adison Corder graduated from Southwestern High School in 2015. Throughout her career as a Lady Warrior, she totaled 2,529 points, 512 assists, and 304 steals. Adison started Varsity as a 7th grader, and she joined the 1,000 point club as a freshman. Adison was a 5-time 48th District and 12th Region All-Tournament Team recipient, she was 2nd Team All-Region as a Freshman and Sophomore, and 1st Team All-Region her Junior and Senior years.
Adison is the current all-time leading scorer at Southwestern, boys or girls. She continued her education and basketball career at the University of Pikeville in Eastern Kentucky, where she called the mountains home for four years as a student-athlete. Adison is now a first-grade teacher at Oak Hill Elementary School in Somerset, and has earned her Master’s Degree in School Counseling.
Wendie Austin has been the head coach of Centre women’s basketball since 2005, having served on the staff since 1997. She is a three-time conference Coach of the Year, and was a finalist for the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association National Coach of the Year in 2012 after leading the Colonels to the NCAA Sweet 16.
As a student-athlete, Austin was an All-American and three-time All-Conference first team selection and 2 time conference player of the year at Centre, helping the Colonels win four consecutive conference titles. She was third in program history in points and first in rebounds at the time of her graduation. Austin was a four year standout athlete at Burgin High School and for her career she scored 2298 points and grabbed 1243 rebounds. And for her career at Burgin, she shot 53 percent from the field and 75 percent from the free throw line.
Gilbert Wilson, who has been a longtime supporter of 12th Region girls basketball, started his career in coaching at Eubank High School from 1977 to 1981. Wilson served as an assistant coach from 1982 to 1987, and from 1995 to 2002. Coach Wilson was an assistant girls basketball coach for Pulaski County High School under Larry Hurt, James Powell, and Mike Sowers.
Former Garrard County girls basketball coach Ken Hurt guided the Lady Lions program for 25 years. During that time, Hurt led his program to 12 district championship titles and 23 regional tournament appearances. Hurt led Garrard County to the 1994 12th Region championship title, and as region runners up in 1984 and 1993. Hurt won two All "A" Regional titles in 1993 and 1994. Over his coaching career, Hurt tallied 443 career wins. Ken Hurt is the brother of Larry Hurt, who is also in the 12th Region Girls Basketball Hall of Fame.
The 1994-95 Pulaski County High School girls basketball team was inducted to the 12th Region Hall of Fame for their 1995 KHSAA State runner-up finish. The Lady Maroons had a “never say die” attitude. Being a team that usually was smaller than their opponents, they had a will not to lose. They upset three teams in the state tournament ranked in the top 10 before falling to Scott County, who had two players to go on to Purdue and win the NCAA. The Lady Maroons were 48th District and 12th Region champions that season.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.