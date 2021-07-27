New Leader of Briar Jumper Athletics  

After 23 years, Somerset High School had the difficult task of trying to find a new high school athletic director to replace Bob Tucker.
Luckily, they found the perfect candidate in longtime Briar Jumper multi-sports coach Kevin Burkett.
The longtime Somerset High School teacher and coach Kevin D. Burkett was named the new athletic director this summer, on the heels of Tucker's retirement.
Before Burkett even took over as the new Somerset High School AD, at the first of July, he had already served as assistant athletic director for SHS during the return of sports from the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, Burkett had hosted and managed district and regional soccer tournaments, district basketball tournaments, a regional track meet, and football playoff games.
Just like his predecessor, Burkett is no stranger to the athletic facilities at Somerset High School. Over the past 20 years, Burkett has been a longtime varsity assistant boys basketball coach and he started the Lady Jumpers volleyball program in 2003.
"As a former head coach and longtime assistant coach at Somerset – as well as holding positions with the school such as department chair and member of the SBDM council – I hope I am uniquely experienced to help deal with all aspects of the athletic department," Burkett explained. "Having been on coaching staffs for both boys' and girls' programs in the past, I have experience dealing with the challenges that are unique for each gender."
As the first-ever Somerset High School volleyball coach for seven years, Burkett still remains the program's all-time winningest coach with 91 victories.
Burkett has also served as an assistant basketball coach at Somerset for nearly 20 years, and has helped lead Briar Jumper hoops teams to nearly 300 wins, including two All "A" state runner-up finishes, 11 All "A" Regional titles, a 12th Region runner-up finish and two district titles.
Burkett has been teaching and coaching at Somerset High School for the past 20 years, and prior to that he taught at Casey County High School for five years. At Casey County, Burkett established the first Lady Rebels' high school volleyball team and served as its first head coach.
"After accepting a teaching position with Somerset High School in 2001, I joined the boys' basketball staff as an assistant under head Coach Shawn Thacker and began development of a girls' volleyball program," Burkett recalled. "I would go on to serve as assistant basketball coach under four different head coaches (Shawn Thacker, Don Daniel, Jeff Cothron and Jeron Dunbar) over a 20-year span, in addition to coaching the volleyball team for seven years. Additionally, I served as the interim boys' basketball coach on three different occasions during times of coaching change."
But besides his vast experience in Somerset High School athletics, Burkett has a rich family tradition of coaching and teaching in the local community.
"My family has been teaching and coaching in Pulaski County for more than three generations," Burkett vaunted. "My family's involvement in athletics around the community dates back to the 1960's with my father Garvis Burkett serving as the head basketball coach of the Nancy High School Dragons, and more recently my older brother Darry Burkett as head coach of both the boys and girls basketball teams at Southwestern High School."
"12th Region sports seem to have always been a part of my life," Burkett stated. "This lifelong involvement in sports has led to my deep held belief that interscholastic sports can provide experiences and develop skills in students that can be done almost no where else. I hope as athletic director I can ensure that the next generation of students at Somerset High School can enjoy the same wonderful experiences and create the great memories that those that have come before them have enjoyed."
Burkett knows he has some big shoes to fill – left behind by former SHS AD Bob Tucker. But Burkett feels he is well prepared to take the next step in his Briar Jumper athletic administrative career.
"I believe we have all the pillars in place to continue to give our student athletes the best possible experience as they peruse their dreams," Burkett said. "Our board and administration are committed to providing the best possible facilities and support so our students can achieve at the highest possible level."
However, in the midst of Burkett's journey as the Briar Jumpers' new AD, he is forced to navigate the difficult waters of the recent pandemic and the unique challenges it brings to the sports arena.
"As we exit a worldwide pandemic, the challenges that face athletic departments statewide are many," Burkett stated. "Obviously, the past two athletic seasons have been modified for both participants and fans. It is my hope that in the coming seasons we will be able to welcome back larger crowds to watch our outstanding athletes compete. As our world continues to evolve, we must adjust with it to maintain the rich traditions of Somerset High School athletics."
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
