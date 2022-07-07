New Sports Editor at the CJ: My Dream Job

At only the age of 27, I never thought that I would be here. Taking over the reins of the sports section from Mr. Steve Cornelius and stepping into the field that I've wanted a full-time job in for most of my life. But yet, here I am, the first day of the rest of a lifetime working here at the Commonwealth Journal making sure that you, the reader, gets the best sports section possible every day.
When I first received word that I was going to be the new sports editor, so many thoughts flew around my head. "How is this possible," to "How can I possibly fill the shoes that were left for me," were just a few of those very thoughts. To be getting such a wonderful opportunity just 1 year into my time here at the CJ is an opportunity that I do not take lightly rest assured.
I've seen many things over my past year at the paper as a writer for the sports section. I've seen numerous moments, from most recently Somerset High School's baseball team coming from out of nowhere to claim a district title and make a run to region semi-finals, to earlier this year when the Southwestern Girls' Basketball team made a run all the way to the state Final Four.
I've gotten to know the many athletes and coaches that call our local area home. Its crazy that this not too shortly ago was just a side-gig for me, as I also had another job that I worked whenever I wasn't busy covering games. All I've wanted for a majority of my adult life was to be known simply as a sports journalist and now that I've earned that title, its a bit of a surreal moment.
I know I have a ton to live up to taking the spot that Steve graciously has occupied for the longest of times. He is truly one of the best journalists bar none in our area and it is a bit daunting knowing that. As the reader, I want you to know that I will strive to make our sports section one that you are excited to read each morning you receive a copy of the newspaper.
I know just how much sports are intertwined in the very fabric of our area and its now my mission to make sure that not only do our athletes have the proper attention and respect paid to themselves, but also that the stories of these athletes, not only the games that they play but the moments and feelings that are had on their respective fields, are told in our newspaper.
Sports have been important to me since I was a kid and knowing how important they are to the local area as a whole, it makes me feel a sense of pride knowing that this is now my job. This is a whole new world for me so while it may take me a moment to get my bearings, I cannot wait to see what this sports section can achieve. Time to get to work!
