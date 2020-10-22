No. 7 Warriors battle No. 8 Pulaski for district's top seed

The district’s top seed and home-field advantage are up for grabs this evening, as the No. 8 Pulaski County Maroons will make the seven-mile trip to the Reservation to take on the No. 7 Southwestern Warriors.
Both teams find themselves sitting at 3-0 in Class 5A District 8 play after taking care of business in their previous district ballgames. The fourth victory in district play results in the No. 1 seed for the playoffs, which includes home-field advantage for the first two rounds.
When the horn sounds to end tonight’s ballgame, one team will go into the postseason with the top seed, while the other will head into the playoffs with the No. 2 spot.
After a season-opening loss to Belfry, Pulaski County (5-1, 3-0) heads into tonight’s crosstown matchup on a five-game winning streak. The Maroons have non-district wins over East Jessamine and Madison Southern to go along with district triumphs over Whitley County, South Laurel, and North Laurel.
Southwestern (6-0, 3-0) opened the 2020 season with hard-fought victories over Wayne County, George Rogers Clark, and Knox Central prior to tallying district wins over North Laurel, Whitley County, and South Laurel.
Jason Foley, who is in his second season as the head coach of the Warriors, is liking the progress that he has seen from his team heading into late October.
“I am very happy with the progress my team is making,” began Foley. “We've grown a lot throughout the year, and we want to continue to grow as we head into the playoffs. Many guys have made great improvements, and a lot of young kids are starting to make an impact which helps our depth. We are in a position to get a good seed for the playoff standings, but we must finish the year strong with momentum.”
Speaking of improving, the passing game took a big step in the right direction last week, as Warrior quarterback Chanler Crabtree threw for five touchdown passes in a 38-point disposal of South Laurel. Southwestern has been focusing on getting a balanced offensive attack, and that came to fruition in an outing that saw the Warriors run for 301 yards and pass for 179 yards.
Not only did Crabtree throw five touchdowns, but he threw those scoring passes to five different players -- Maison Hibbard, Alex Farler, Kaden Hewitt, Connor Crisp, and Ian Ware. Seeing so many different players score was something that pleased the second-year Warrior football coach.
“I was pleased with the offensive performance last week,” Foley said. “Many different receivers and running backs were involved with seven different players scoring touchdowns. We are hard to defend when we are able to do that with the types of playmakers we have. Chanler Crabtree made some good plays at QB all night, and I think our young offensive line played a very good game and continues to improve week by week.”
Southwestern will need another strong offensive performance tonight versus the Maroons, who have won four of their five games by double-digit margins. According to Foley, his team will have to limit their mistakes to clinch the top seed for the playoffs.
“Pulaski has a very well-rounded team, and we know it's going to be a tough battle,” told Foley. “Offensively, we must execute at our best and limit mistakes and turnovers.”
The Maroon offense comes into this evening’s game averaging 36.5 points per contest, but they’ll be without their top offensive threat tonight, as quarterback Drew Polston, who suffered an ankle injury last week at East Jessamine, is out for tonight’s rivalry contest. With Polston is a no-go, the Maroons will turn to Brysen Dugger, who is 15 of 24 on the year for 196 yards and four touchdowns.
Polston is the Maroons’ leading passer and rusher so far in 2020, so not having him under center tonight will be a huge blow to the offense. Through the air, the junior quarterback is 122 of 164 for 1,321 yards, 12 scores, and three interceptions. On the ground, Polston has 261 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 37 attempts.
Barek Williams is Pulaski County’s top receiver, hauling in 57 catches for 596 yards and six touchdowns. Jacob Shepherd (34 receptions for 424 yards and two scores) and Chandler Godby (17 catches for 218 yards and five touchdowns) will also line up at wide receiver tonight.
The Warrior defense, who gives up 17.7 points per game, will have to be ready for an always high-powered Maroon offense. Foley wants his team to be prepared for Pulaski County’s big-play capability.
“Defensively, we must play smart and limit big plays,” stated the Warrior coach. “They have many players that are capable of making plays that we have to be aware of at all times. Like us, they have good depth and can come at you in spurts.”
Rivalry games are meant to be close, and things could not be any closer between the two sister schools. Pulaski County and Southwestern will be squaring off for the 33rd time ever this evening, and interestingly enough, the overall series is tied up at 16-16.
Southwestern comes into tonight’s rivalry game on a two-game winning streak over the Maroons after winning both of the matchups in 2019 at PC Field. The Warriors downed the Maroons, 15-7, in the regular season prior to knocking them out of the playoffs two weeks later by a score of 17-7.
Tonight’s ballgame between the Warriors and the Maroons is set to get underway at 7:30 p.m. at the Reservation. The game can be heard on the radio on Lake 102.3 FM, but it can also be seen and heard live on lakecumberlandsports.com.
