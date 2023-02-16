LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) - Maybe there's a glimmer of hope for this bruised and battered Louisville basketball team to finish the season strong after all.
And if not, let it be said the Cardinals (3-13, 1-14) are going down fighting. They have proved that the last five days by giving a pair of Top 20 teams all they could handle. Saturday it was No. 15 Miami, which came into the game as a 20-point favorite but couldn't put U of L away until the final minutes of a 93-85 win.
Then, Wednesday night, in a matchup most probably thought the Cardinals had no chance of staying close, let alone winning, they took No. 7, ACC-leading Virginia (20-4, 12-3) to the bitter end with a chance to send the game into overtime. In the end, though, U o L suffered its fourth straight defeat, 61-58, in front of 11,570 fans in the KFC Yum! Center.
"This shows we can compete with anybody," said point guard El Ellis, who led U of L with 21 points. "Those two teams are supposed to be two of the best teams in the country and we went down to the wire with them."
"We're not quitting," forward JJ Traynor said. "Even though we're losing, we're still having fun playing the game we love and we love our coaches. We love KP (head coach Kenny Payne) and we don't want to quit on him, ourselves or our teammates. Knowing that keeps us fighting through."
The Cards did just that, clawing back from a late 10-point deficit to close to within 61-58 with 31 seconds remaining. Kihei Clark left the door open by missing a bonus foul shot and Withers grabbed the rebound. But Virginia's defense locked down and forced a rushed shot inside the arc at the elbow by Kamari Lands with two seconds left that grazed the bottom of the rim and that was that.
"I wish on that last play. . .we work on it every single day where the ball doesn't stick on the perimeter," Payne said. "Somebody drives the ball and who knows what happens. We don't have to get a three, we could have taken a quick two, but I just wish they understood why we do the things we do and the ball doesn't stay on the perimeter in the crutch of the game.
"But I'm happy with the guys. They fought hard against a top team in the country. It's hard to beat them and I thought we did a lot of things well."
Virginia, beating Louisville for the 16th time in the last 18 meetings, escaped with the win on the strength of two scoring runs -- one in each half. After U of L took a 26-17 lead with 5:18 left in the first half, the Cavaliers finished the period on a 12-0 surge for a 29-26 halftime lead.
Then in the second half, they broke a 44-44 deadlock at the 9:29 mark with an 11-1 run for a 55-45 lead with 5:17 remaining. They were still on top 58-50 with 3:46 left when the Cards put together their final rally on the strength of four points by Ellis and two each by Jae'Lyn Withers and Traynor.
"We made some timely baskets and had a good stretch in the first half," Virginia coach Tony Bennett said. "Louisville is improving. Ellis and Withers are playing well and Kenny is getting his guys going. They are in more games. They're battling and scraping to get a win."
Although he missed an important free throw, Clark was the difference down the stretch, scoring nine of Virginia's final 17 points and getting assists on two of the other baskets to finish with 14 points and six assists. Center Ben Vander Plas had 10 points and 14 rebounds.
Withers got 12 points and eight rebounds, Mike James contributed 10 points and Traynor had nine points and nine rebounds.
Forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, who had missed eight games with a foot injury after starting the first 17, returned to action and played six minutes, but didn't score or get a rebound.
"I told the guys in the locker room they're working hard and they deserve to come out with a win," Payne said. "And what a great message it would send to this fan base, this university and this program if you could find a way to shock the world."
The Cards have come close twice. There will be other opportunities, including Saturday's home game against Clemson (19-7, 11-4), which is still in the race for the ACC championship and clobbered Florida State 94-54 Wednesday night. U of L will also get another shot at Virginia, in the regular season finale on March 4 in Charlottesville.
