No Rest for the Weary

If you think your life is busy, spend a Friday Night in Jase Bruner's size-13 New Balance football cleats.
Bruner, a Somerset High School senior, almost never gets off the playing field, as he plays on offense, defense and special teams. Also, Bruner will be used in almost every position on the playing field. And it was because of Bruner's unique versatility that he was voted District Player of the Year last season as a junior.
"We had four kids up for District Player of the Year and Jase Bruner won it because we plays all three phases of the game - offense, defense and special teams," explained Somerset High School football coach Robbie Lucas. "We had to substitute him a lot just to give him a break and get him off the field a little bit and let him get some air back in him because we play him so much."
For Bruner staying on the gridiron for most of the game each Friday night has become commonplace for the talented Briar Jumper, but he explained it took a lot of physical and mental preparation to pull off his 'Ironman' feat.
"Playing on both sides of the ball takes a lot of conditioning," Bruner explained. "You've got to be in shape and you've got to get you mind sharpened too. You got to treat practices like a game.You got to prepare for it mentally and physically."
Last season, Bruner rushed 65 times for 324 yards and scored 10 touchdowns, and caught nine passes for 132 yards and scored a receiving TD. On offense, Bruner his a huge asset in the red zone and to kill the clock with his pounding running style in the late stages of the game.
"He is a big bruising runner," Lucas stated. "The first game against Danville, we took the ball with about 8 or 9 minutes to go, and we went on a six-minute drive to secure the game. Jase Bruner was the one who carried the ball the majority of the time."
"He is a big physical running back, and he catches the ball well," Lucas vaunted. "You will see him play tight end, you will see him play the 'H' back, you will see him play the running back, and on defense he will play the middle back or the outside backer, or you may see him walk up and put his hands on the ground a little bit on the line."
On defense last fall, Bruner had 72 tackles, had a fumble recovery, had two QB sacks and had seven tackles for losses.
Without a doubt, Bruner's all-purpose talent is a huge asset to the Briar Jumpers' success. But Lucas is even more impressed with Bruner's leadership qualities on and off the playing field.
"He is very talented, we expect a lot from him and he is a great leader on top of all that," Lucas stated. "We have 22 seniors this year, so we should have plenty of senior leadership. Jase Bruner will be one of the main ones because he is a Governor Scholar kid, he is a 'yes sir, no sir' type kid and he will be an asset to any program at the next level. He certainly is a great representative for Somerset High School."
Bruner was a big part of the Briar Jumpers' run to the state semifinal game last season, and he is determined to help guide his team to even greater heights this fall.
"Last year was a big stepping stone for us, and we are going to try to build off that this year," Bruner stated. "We did lose a lot, but we got a lot back, and we are looking to extent on that."
"We want to win every game this season and get back to the semi-state, and obviously try to get to the state title game," Bruner concluded.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
