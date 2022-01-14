Noah Brummett records double-double in Cougars' win

LEXINGTON – The Somerset Christian School boys basketball team picked up their seventh win of the season with a 55-38 win over Trinity Christian on Thursday. The visiting Cougars took an early lead after racing out to a 21-7 advantage after one period.
Noah Brummett led the way for the Cougars with 21 points, three treys, and 15 rebounds for the double-double. Braydon Moore scored 13 points, had nine assists and four rebounds. Ethan Meggs scored 12 points and had three rebounds. Ethan Warren scored seven points, had eight rebounds and four assists. Eli Brummett scored two points.
Somerset Christian (7-11) wills Berea on Saturday in in Warrior Classic, and will host Cumberland County on Tuesday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.