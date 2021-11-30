Noah Brummett scores 30 points in Cougars' loss

CORBIN – Somerset Christian junior Noah Brummett hit seven treys and scored a team-high 30 points in the Cougars' 78-71 loss to Lynn Camp High School on Monday.
The Cougars trailed by 13 points at the end of three quarters, but Brummett's 22 fourth-quarter points helped Somerset Christian close on the Wildcats' lead. Brummett also puled down 11 boards for the double-double.
Luke Atwood scored 20 points, hit two treys, had five rebounds and three assists. Braydon Moore scored 10 points, had a pair of three-pointers and three assists. Ethan Warren had seven points and David Crubaugh scored four points.
Somerset Christian hosts Casey County on Tuesday, and travels to Garrard County on Thursday.
