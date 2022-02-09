Noah Brummett's 22 points not enough in Cougars' road loss

HORSE CAVE – The Somerset Christian School boys basketball team dropped a tough road game to Caverna High School on Tuesday. The Cougars fell by double digits, 79-57.
Noah Brummett led the Cougars in scoring with 22 points, hit six treys, pulled down six rebounds, had two assists and four steals. Braydon Moore scored 13 points, had four rebounds and eight assists. Luke Atwood scored seven points and had three assists. Ethan Meggs scored nine points and Elijah Ray scored six points. Meggs had three assists.
Somerset Christian (9-18) will travel to Oneida Baptist Institute on Thursday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
