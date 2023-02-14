Noah Brummett

Somerset Christian senior Noah Brummett attempts to drive by a defender in a recent game for the Cougars. Brummett had 22 points and 21 rebounds in a win over Oneida Baptist Institute on Monday.

 CJ File Photo

Suffering a five-game losing streak, the Somerset Christian Cougars were back at the Cougar Den on Monday night. They were set to square off with Oneida Baptist Institute, a team they beat earlier in the year 70-46. A fantastic game from Noah Brummett, as well as solid play from numerous other players, eventually gave the Cougars a much needed 84-57 victory.

Somerset Christian was led by Noah Brummett, who had a double-double with 22 points and 21 rebounds. They also had three other players who scored in double figures, with Isaiah Hensley scoring 18, Elijah Brummett scoring 14 and Ethan Warren adding 13. Other scorers included both Ethan Meggs and Jack Baker with six points apiece, Arnold Holland with three and Nikas Thannoli with two.

Somerset Christian improves to 7-21 for the season and the Cougars will close out the regular season with a road game against Trinity Christian on Tuesday and their home finale against Frankfort on Thursday. Game time for that one will be 7:30 p.m.

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PrattTheNation

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you