Suffering a five-game losing streak, the Somerset Christian Cougars were back at the Cougar Den on Monday night. They were set to square off with Oneida Baptist Institute, a team they beat earlier in the year 70-46. A fantastic game from Noah Brummett, as well as solid play from numerous other players, eventually gave the Cougars a much needed 84-57 victory.
Somerset Christian was led by Noah Brummett, who had a double-double with 22 points and 21 rebounds. They also had three other players who scored in double figures, with Isaiah Hensley scoring 18, Elijah Brummett scoring 14 and Ethan Warren adding 13. Other scorers included both Ethan Meggs and Jack Baker with six points apiece, Arnold Holland with three and Nikas Thannoli with two.
Somerset Christian improves to 7-21 for the season and the Cougars will close out the regular season with a road game against Trinity Christian on Tuesday and their home finale against Frankfort on Thursday. Game time for that one will be 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.