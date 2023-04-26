PIKEVILLE – The University of Pikeville conducted their annual Bear Awards, which is their version of the Espy's. Former Southwestern High School standout Noah Helton walked away with several Bear Award honors. The Bear Awards honors all of their collegiate student athletes.
Helton won Outstanding Player of the Year in Baseball and won Record Breaking Performance of the Year for all UPike sports. Helton won the Fellowship of Christian Athletes Male Athlete of the Year.
Helton was nominated for Team Captain of the Year for all sports. He was nominated for Male Champion of Character for all sports and for the Male Athlete of the Year for all sports.
Helton, a junior on the UPike men's baseball team, leads the Bears in almost ever hitting category. Helton currently has 13 home runs, which breaks the program's single-season homer record. Helton has a .743 slugging percentage, a .484 on base percentage, 53 runs batted in, and a .368 batting average.
