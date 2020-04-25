Noah Helton wins UPike BEAR Award

Every year, the University of Pikeville honors its student-athletes with the BEAR Awards. Former Southwestern High School graduate and UPIKE freshman Noah Helton racked up a trio of awards in their recent virtual ceremony.
Helton, in the sport of baseball, was named the Team MVP, the Freshman of the Year, and Athlete of the Year. Helton, who is majoring in accounting, was excited to take home the prestigious awards, but he wishes that he could have attended the ceremony in person with his Bear teammates.
“Usually, all the athletes from every sports team will formally dress up and walk down the 'orange carpet' to have their pictures taken like an actual award show,” began Helton. “Unfortunately, because of this tough time, everyone had to watch the show online. I would have loved to accept these awards at the show with my teammates there to support me.”
Despite the shortened baseball season for the Bears, Helton managed to put up some big-time numbers in just 24 games. In fact, Helton led the team in runs scored (20), hits (26), doubles (7), total bases (35), and on-base percentage (.479). The UPIKE freshman was second on the squad in batting average (.347) and slugging percentage (.467).
“I really wish things didn’t end the way they did because I wanted to see our team come together and have a successful season,” Helton explained. “Our seniors were hard-working guys and they deserved to end their baseball careers on the field. However, I’m grateful that I was able to play half the season and lead my team in different ways in my first season.”
Even with a limited freshman campaign, Helton learned that high school baseball and collegiate baseball are two totally different animals. Being responsible and accountable is a pair of words that Helton used to describe being a student-athlete at the collegiate level.
“High school baseball and collegiate baseball are totally different,” said the former Warrior standout. “In high school, we would practice after school every day and get home by 6 p.m., travel somewhere within an hour for away games, and also have plenty of time for schoolwork. Every night, I was able to go home and spend time with my family. On the weekends I was able to be a teenager and hang out with my friends.”
“College baseball is all about responsibility and accountability. No one is there to wake you up for morning workouts at 5:30 a.m., and there’s no family or friends from Somerset to see every single day. You have to be able to get schoolwork done on time, even if you have to do it in the middle of a bus ride coming back from Georgia. Planning your work around the baseball schedule isn’t easy, but I was always able to put in the time because academics come first.”
Helton felt prepared for baseball at the NAIA level because of the foundation that his high school coaches - Alex Eaton and Michael Gover - laid during his time at Southwestern.
“One thing that hasn’t changed from high school to college is coaching,” Helton said. “At Southwestern, Coach Eaton and Coach Gover made me a better player and also a better person. Those two guys are exactly the type of coaches you want to play for. They were always hard on me and my teammates in practices and games, but outside of baseball, they were our best friends. The seniors I graduated with, and Tanner McKee, have made me a better player because we all grew up playing together. I know all of us will have successful careers because of how we push each other and how we were coached. I’m so thankful for my family, friends, and coaches who made me the baseball player I am today.”
If Helton’s first 24 games of his career at UPIKE are a sign of things to come, Helton is going to do some special things in his next three seasons for the Bears baseball program.
