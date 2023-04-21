The track and field season continued on Tuesday as Pulaski County, Somerset and Southwestern competed in the North Laurel All-Comers event. Combined, the three schools saw multiple athletes place highly throughout the evening’s events, with Pulaski and Somerset even taking home some first place finishes.
In the girls’ 100m dash, Somerset sophomore Hannaha Boyer was the top local finisher in seventh place with a time of 13.79. Pulaski County sophomore Simi McAlpin finished 16th with a time of 14.25. Southwestern sophomore Cadie Layne finished 31st with a time of 15.13. Other local finishers included Pulaski freshman Alyssa Salyer in 28th place with a time of 15.02, Southwestern senior Lily Kennedy in 38th place with a time of 16.05, Somerset freshman Lily King in 40th place with a time of 16.16 and Southwestern eighth grader Reagan Butt in 43rd place with a time of 16.52.
In the boys’ 100m dash, Somerset senior Grayson Turner finished fifth with a time of 11.64, while Pulaski senior Sawyer Gambill finished 25th with a time of 12.33. Somerset junior Cameron Mccaskill finished in 16th place with a time of 12.07.
In the girls’ 200m dash, Southwestern senior Jadyn Campbell was the top local finisher in eighth place with a time of 29.11. Boyer finished in 12th place for Somerset in a time of 29.75. Pulaski’s McAlpin finished 19th in a time of 30.94. Other local finishers included Pulaski’s Salyer in 20th place in a time of 31.25, Southwestern’s Kennedy in 33rd place in a time of 33.76, Somerset’s King in 35th in a time of 35.50 and Southwestern seventh grader Katie Lyons in 36th in a time of 35.54.
In the boys’ 200m dash, Somerset’s Mccaskill finished 12th in a time of 24.74, while Pulaski’s Gambill finished 19th in a time of 25.37. Pulaski freshman Bryan Ford finished 27th in a time of 27.21, with Somerset sophomore Bryson Stone finishing just behind him in 28th. Somerset eighth grader Jonas Blakeman finished 37th in a time of 32.04.
In the girls’ 400m dash, Somerset sophomore Isabella Mckenzie finished fourth in a time of 1:05.05. Southwestern freshman Olivia Huff finished ninth with a time of 1:07.73. Other finishers included Somerset’s Boyer in 10th with a time of 1:08.22 and Southwestern junior Madeline Peterson in 25th place with a time of 1:15.84.
In the boys’ 400m dash, Somerset’s Stone had a 18th place finish with a time of 59.91, while Pulaski’s Ford finished 34th with a time of 1:06.86. Somerset freshman Bryson Church finished 27th with a time of 1:03.94.
In the girls’ 800m, Pulaski County senior Alex Cundiff took home first place with a time of 2:26.69. Southwestern junior Shaye Seiber finished fourth with a time of 2:37.80. Other finishers included Pulaski sophomore Addison Cundiff in ninth place with a time of 2:45.34, Southwestern senior Kathryn Carrington in 13th place with a time of 2:49.64 and Southwestern eighth grader Morgan Woodall in 32nd place with a time of 3:31.47.
In the boys’ 800m, Pulaski sophomore Landon Stevens finished 18th with a time of 2:28.31, while Somerset freshman Eli Eastham finished 26th with a time of 2:40.23.
In the girls’ 1600m, Southwestern’s Seiber finished in second place with a time of 5:39.91. Southwestern seventh grader Shelby Lockard finished 14th with a time of 6:31.44.
In the boys’ 1600m, Pulaski’s Stevens finished 22nd with a time of 5:33.28, while Somerset sophomore John Lackey finished 27th with a time of 5:43.77. Other finishers included Somerset seventh grader Cameron Underwood in 28th place with a time of 5:45.35 and Somerset’s Eastham in 33rd place with a time of 6:12.62.
In the girls’ 3200m, Pulaski freshman Maggie Bertram finished in first place with a time of 12:45.17. Southwestern’s Peterson finished in third with a time of 13:33.66. Other finishers included Pulaski freshman Gracie Burton in seventh with a time of 14:13.79 and Southwestern sophomore Kaitlyn Williams in 11th with a time of 15:25.61.
In the boys’ 3200m, Somerset’s Lackey finished 12th with a time of 12:15.85, while Somerset’s Underwood finished in 15th with a time of 12:51.97.
In the girls’ 100m hurdles, Southwestern’s Campbell finished ninth with a time of 18.84. Other finishers included Southwestern sophomore Ansley Mounce in 11th with a time of 20.23 and Southwestern junior Cheyenne Phillips in 15th with a time of 21.56.
In the girls’ 300m hurdles, Southwestern’s Campbell came in fifth with a time of 51.90. Southwestern’s Lockard and Mounce came in 13th and 14th with times of 55.00 and 55.01 respectively.
In the girls’ 4x100m relay, Somerset’s team of seniors Kate Bruner and Jolie May, junior Grace Burgess and Mckenzie placed sixth in a time of 56.48. Southwestern’s team of Williams, Phillips, Layne and Kennedy finished 10th with a time of 1:01.66.
In the girls’ 4x200m relay, Somerset, with the same team, placed 10th with a time of 2:01.84, while Southwestern, replacing Kennedy with Carrington, placed 12th with a time of 2:08.67.
In the girls 4x400m relay, Southwestern’s team of Huff, Carrington, Mounce and Seiber finished third with a time of 4:36.40.
In the girls’ 4x800m relay, Pulaski, with a team of freshman Hannah Murray, Alex and Addison Cundiff and Bertram, placed first with a time of 10:32.70. Southwestern, with a team of Huff, Peterson, Lockard and Seiber, finished third with a time of 10:37.62.
In the boys’ 4x800m relay, Somerset, with a team of freshman Jamal Tilley, Stone, Lackey and Eastham, placed seventh with a time of 10:23.11.
In the girls’ high jump, Pulaski senior Anna Farmer finished 11th with a height of 4-04.00. Pulaski’s Murray finished 13th.
In the boys’ high jump, Pulaski’s Gambill finished sixth with a height of 5-04.00.
In the girls’ pole vault, Pulaski County junior Lily Hamilton finished ninth with a height of 6-00.00.
In the boys’ pole vault, Somerset’s Jonas Blakeman finished 10th with a height of 8-00.00.
In the girls’ long jump, Somerset’s May finished 10th with a distance of 12-11.00. Southwestern’s Peterson finished 15th with a distance of 12-05.50. Southwestern’s Mounce finished 22nd with a distance of 11-09.00.
In the boys’ long jump, Somerset’s Turner finished first with a distance of 19-09.00.
In the girls’ triple jump, Somerset’s Burgess finished first with a distance of 32-03.25. Southwestern’s Carrington finished 15th with a distance of 26-04.50.
In the girls’ shot put, Southwestern freshman Claire Peterson finished 24th with a distance of 20-05.00.
In the boys’ shot put, Somerset freshman Braxton Wheeler finished 33rd with a distance of 26-10.00.
In the girls’ discus throw, Southwestern’s Campbell finished 20th with a distance of 45-06, while Claire Peterson finished 27th with a distance of 39-00.
In the boys’ discus throw, Somerset’s Wheeler finished 33rd with a distance of 56-07.
The local teams will be back in action on Saturday as they compete in the Lake Cumberland Classic.
