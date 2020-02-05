North Laurel comes back to down Somerset 

The North Laurel Jaguars basketball team took the lead over the Somerset Briar Jumpers in the third quarter, never looked back, and ended up winning the game 63-55 on Tuesday at Somerset.
The Briar Jumpers had a 29-27 lead at the start of the second half, but freshman guard Reed Sheppard evened the score early in the third with a steal and driving dunk.
Senior forward Jase Bruner brought in an offensive rebound and put in a shot from inside the paint to give Somerset their 2-point lead back. However, freshman guard Ashton Reynolds sunk a mid-range shot to tie the game up 31-31.
Midway through the third quarter, senior guard Isaiah Alexander put in an inside shot to give North Laurel their first lead of the game. Following his shot senior guard Cole Kelley and Sheppard continued to build up the Jaguars lead.
Junior guard Kade Grundy knocked down a three ball and fellow junior Dylan Burton hit a mid-range jumper but outside of those two shots the Jumpers struggled to score late in the third and North Laurel led 46-36 heading into the final period of play.
Early in the fourth quarter, the Jaguars continued to grow their lead with three-point shots by Alexander and Reynolds. However, Burton, Grundy, and Dakota Acey all hit a few shots each to cut the North Laurel lead to just four points at 55-51.
The Jumpers had a few foul calls go in favor of the Jaguars late, and just could not hit the shots they needed to get back into it. They were running out of time and were forced to foul. The Jaguars took advantage of the free throws and closed the game on top 63-55.
Junior guard Kade Grundy was the top performer on the night for the Briar Jumpers as he led them in scoring with 22 points, and also led in assists with 4.
However, Reed Sheppard was the top performer on the night as he scored consistently throughout the game to lead his North Laurel Jaguars to victory. He led his team in scoring and assists as well, with 23 points and 5 assists.
Early in the game, the Briar Jumpers were hot out of the gate. It took both teams a few minutes to settle in, but when Somerset did, they took off with it.
The Briar Jumpers had inside shots from multiple scorers and a three pointer from Grundy, while also holding North Laurel to just 6-points in the first quarter for a 16-6 lead heading into the second.
Grundy and Acey were the main aggressors for the Briar Jumpers throughout the second period. Grundy had a layup, a mid-range jump shot, and a three, while Acey had three shots close to the basket.
Late in the second quarter, Sheppard had a pair of three pointers, and freshman guard Brody Brock closed the period with a buzzer beater three that cut Somerset’s lead to just 2-points at 29-27.
The Jaguars stepped up in the second half and won the big game on the road.
The loss dropped the Briar Jumpers to 19-4 on the season and they will be back in action Friday night where they will face their cross-town and 47th District rivals, the Pulaski County Maroons. Earlier this season the Jumpers beat the Maroons 72-52 at Pulaski, and this Friday we will see who takes round two at Somerset High School.
NL 6 21 19 17 - 63
SHS 16 13 7 19 - 55
NORTH LAUREL - Sheppard 23, Davidson 16, Kelley 8, Reynolds 6, Alexander 5, Brock 3, Harris 2.
SOMERSET - Grundy 22, Acey 12, Burton 10, Bruner 4, Sheron 3, Cooper 2, Stevens 2.
