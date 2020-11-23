Northern 7th graders finish as state runners-up

CAMPBELLSVILLE - In a classic battle between two great middle school football programs, the Northern Middle School seventh-grade football team came up one score short in their bid for another Kentucky Middle School Football Association state title on Saturday. In a game that remained scoreless through almost the first three quarters of play, Northern fell to the Union Raiders by a final score of 12-6.
Despite the heart-breaking loss in the middle school state finals, Northern's one-score defeat was a huge turnaround from their pervious 40-6 setback to Union earlier in the season.
"We gave Union all they wanted today," stated Northern Middle School football coach G.J. Wooldridge. "The week of preparation and the improvement from these guys from start to finish has been remarkable. I can't speak enough about my coaching staff. We had players in places to make plays the whole game. Sometimes the ball doesn't bounce your way, and that is how it kind went today."
Both teams' defensive units stole the show for most of the contest, as the first score did not come until 31 seconds left in the third quarter.
On Union's first offensive possession of the game, Northern's Kasen Brock came up with a fumble recovery. On Union's next two offensive possessions, the Maroons forced back-to-back turnover on downs – with the last one in the red zone.
Late in the first half, Northern sixth-grader Will Adams made an interception in the end zone and ran the ball back 40 yards. With only 1:37 left in the opening half, the Maroons drove the ball all the way down to the Raiders' 7-yard line when time ran out.
Union was forced to punt after their first possession of the second half. On Northern's first offensive possession of the second half, the Maroons pulled off a successful fake punt first down when Kasen Brock ran the ball for 15 yards. However, the play was called back on a penalty, and the Maroons were forced to punt.
Eleven seconds later, Union's Keagen Maher broke free for a 60-yard touchdown run to put the Raiders up 6-0.
On Northern's next offensive possession, the Maroons offense got one-dimensional with a steady dose of Cooper Mobley. After driving the ball 61 yards and eating up nearly five minutes of clock, Cooper Mobley ended the drive with a three-yard touchdown run to tie the score at 6-6.
"We fought hard the entire game and we sort of knew something like that (Union big play) might happen," Wooldridge stated. "You have got to overcome adversity, and these guys did overcome it to make that long drive to put that touchdown in."
But the Maroons' TD celebration was quickly wiped away after Union's Keagen Maher ran the pursuing kick-off back for a 71-yard touchdown to put the Raiders back on top at 12-6.
With 2:42 left in the game, the Maroons coughed up the ball near midfield, allowing the Union Raiders to run out the clock and pick up their second straight seventh-grade KYMSFA football state title.
The Maroons' offense was led by Kasen Brock and Cooper Mobley. Brock rushed for 59 yards, while Mobley picked up 61 rushing yards. Brock also completed 2-of-3 passes for 32 yards, while Boone Godby completed one pass for 30 yards. Cohen Finley caught one pass for 24 yards, Mobley caught one pass for 8 yards, and Brock had one catch for 30 yards.
With the seventh graders moving up to the eighth-grade level and several sixth graders starting on this year's seventh-grade squad, Wolldridge sees a bright future for his middle school football program.
"We started seven sixth graders," Wooldridge vaunted. "Will Adams made the big interception, Bryton Burton made a couple of huge plays, Conner Blevins dominated the middle and Boone Godby led us at quarterback, I just can't say enough about this group. Plus, we got some big seventh-graders in Cooper Mobley, Brayan Ramirez, Cooper Mobley and Cohen Finley."
"These guys are football players and they are not like getting second best in the state, and I think that is all they are going to need to make a run at it (state title) next year," Wooldridge explained. "This program is headed in the right direction and that is the most important thing that we are teaching the right things, we get after it, and we are fortunate enough to be here."
"We have practiced on the last days of the season every year I have been here," Wooldridge concluded. "We want to be here in the state finals, and these guys understand they have to work hard and we can't wait to get back at it again next year."
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
