Northern eighth-grade girls basketball wins Conference Championship

Submitted Photo

The Northern Middle School eighth-grade girls basketball team won the 2021 Cumberland Valley Middle School Conference Championship this past weekend. Team members are, front row from left, Taylor Vaught, Nadia Jarosz, Shelbi Sellers, and Ana Ross. Back: Adalyn White, Caroline Heist, Rilee Ross, Hannah Murray, Madeline Butcher, Brooklynn Thomas, and Emmie Midden. The team is coached by Brad Butcher.

 

