North Middle 7th-grade football team wins Region

The Northern Middle School seventh-grade football team captured the Region 4 Middle School Football title with a 34-6 win over North Laurel. The Maroons will play against Bowling Green in the State Semifinals, on Saturday, Nov. 14 at Taylor County Middle School. Both the Northern 7th grade and 8th grade teams won regional titles and will play in the state semifinals.

