Northern Middle 7th-graders win state basketball title

The Northern Middle School seventh-grade boys basketball team won the Kentucky Basketball Commission State Tournament. Northern downed Clay County 52-37 in the state championship game. The Maroons downed Breathitt County (59-39), EJ Hayes (51-35), North Oldham (49-28), St. Pius X (53-30), Leestown Middle (36-28) and North Laurel (40-31) to advance to the state finals. State Championship team members were, from left, Cal Miller, Alex Inabnitt, Coach Chris Blankenship, Will Adams, Brady Blankenship, Kamden Measel, Maddox Cupp, Aiden Webb, Winston Ford, Coach Kevin Measel, RJ Noble, Connor Blevins, Coach Kobe Hargis, Kade Hargis, and Coach Shannon Fraley.