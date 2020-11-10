Northern Middle 8th-grade football team wins Region

The Northern Middle School eighth-grade football team captured the Division 1, Region 4 Middle School Football title with a 36-0 win over Whitley County. The Maroons will play against Bowling Green in the State Semifinals, on Saturday, Nov. 14 at Taylor County Middle School. Northern Middle head coach G.J. Wooldridge was named the Eighth-Grade Kentucky Middle School Football Association Region 4 Coach of the Year. Both the Northern 7th grade and 8th grade football teams won regional titles and will play in the state semifinals.
