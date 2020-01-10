Northern Middle basketball wins 12th Region Tourney

The Northern Middle School eighth-grade basketball team won the 12th Region Tournament this past weekend at the Kentucky Basketball Commission in Lexington. Regional champion team members are, front row from left, Zander Simpson, Will Blankenship, and Keegan Measel; back row from left, Jamison Coomer (Tournament MVP), Trey Hornsby, Caiden Hamlin, Wesson Falin, Jack McCollum, Jalyn Wooldridge, and Coach Chris Blankenship. The team is coached by Chris Blankenship and Shannon Fraley.
featured
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.