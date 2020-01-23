Northern Middle boys basketball team wins Showcase Tourney

Submitted Photo

The Northern Middle eighth-grade boys won the 12th District Showcase on Saturday, Jan. 18, at Rockcastle High School. The Maroons are coached by Chris Blankenship, Shannon Fraley, and Kevin Measel. Team members were, front row from left,Keegan Measel, Will Blankenship, Trey Hornsby, and Jalen Wooldridge; back row from left, Carson Fraley, Jack McCollum, Zander Simpson, Caiden Hamlin, Drew Inabnitt, Wesson Falin, and Jamison Coomer.