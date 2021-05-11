Northern Middle boys soccer wins district crown

The Northern Middle School boys soccer team won a district title this past weekend with a 1-0 win over Meece Middle School in the district championship game. District championship team members are Aiden Chang, Alex Robinson, Asher Smith, Austin Hunt, Beau Cherry, Bryson Mounce, Chase Weighrouch, Dilan Perez, Hayden Davis, Hunter Black, Jackson Moody, Jaxen Petrey, Jaxon Parmelee, Joseph Eubank, Kaden Kissinger, Keegan Keith, Landon Hamilton, Langdon Zeller, Leyton Bramble, Maddox Randall, Mason Unthank, Owen Lewis, Raistin Rose, Riley Owens, Tyson Absher, Wyatt Fenison, and Zayne Logan. The Maroons are coached by Shirazy Adinat, Landon Stevens, Nick Lewis and Matt Crawford.

 

