The Northern Middle School Lady Maroons competed in the KBC Hoops State Tournament last weekend and came away with two runner-up trophies. Northern Middle was the only school to get 2 grades in the championship game.
The 6th grade team went 2-0 in pool play against RDC (28-21) and Bloomfield (30-7), gaining a number one seed in bracket play. 6th grade then went on to defeat Lincoln County (46-33) in the first round of bracket play. Ultimately, the 6th grade fell to a tough South Laurel team in the championship game (32-19). Overall, the 6th grade team had much success this season with an overall record of 20-5, Cumberland Valley Conference Regular Season Co-Champs, and now 6th grade middle school State Tournament runners-up. 6th grade members are: Kaitlyn Adams, Scarlet Anderson, Addison Blevins, Gracyn Cook, Reagan Davis, Bella Cate Dugger, Kate Miller, Adalynn Murray, Evi Muse, and Chaney Ross.
The 7th grade NMS Lady Maroons defending State Champions drew a tough pool and went 1-1 in pool play. The 7th grade squad faced Boyle County (39-18) and then took on Bardstown who were runners-up last season. The Lady Maroons fell to Bardstown in overtime by two points (61-59). In bracket play, the 7th grade team defeated Old Kentucky Home (33-13), North Laurel (41-27), and ran out of gas versus a much-improved Taylor County team (47-34). The 7th grade team had an undefeated regular season and with tournament play went 29-2, Cumberland Valley Conference Regular Season and Tournament Champs, and 7th grade middle school State Tournament runners-up. 7th grade members are: Scarlet Anderson, Malia Bullock, Gracyn Cook, Chloe Cranfill, Lakelynn Dykes, Claire Gill, Caroline Heist, Adalynn Murray, McKaila Monroe, Layla Ross, Rilee Ross, Lilee Todd, and Adalynn Murray.
