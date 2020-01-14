Northern Middle School 7th-graders win 12th Region Tourney  

Submitted Photo
The Northern Middle School seventh-grade boys basketball team won the 12th Region Tournament championship recently at the Kentucky Basketball Commission. Championship team members are, standing, Gavin Cook, Carson Fraley, Tommy York, Andrew Inabnitt, Ethan Idlewine, Alex Robinson, Foster Fraley, and Tobias Misinay; kneeling, Max Bekish, Mack King, and Hayden Gastineau. The Northern Middle School teams are coached by Chris Blankenship, Shannon Fraley and Kevin Measel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.