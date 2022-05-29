Northern Middle School wins baseball state title

COLUMBIA - After blowing a 10-2 lead in a stunning 11-10 loss to Corbin in the Eastern State Semifinals last weekend at Charlie Taylor Field, the Northern Middle School baseball team regrouped and redeemed themselves with a Kentucky Middle School Baseball state championship title on Saturday at Lindsey Wilson College's Egnew Park.
The Maroons won the state crown in dominating fashion with a 12-2 win over Russell County in the championship game. Earlier in the day, Northern Middle downed Green County 9-6 to advance to the championship game.
"The players deserve all the credit for this state title," Northern Middle School baseball coach Cain Troxell stated. "We’ve pushed them since January about competing and never stop pushing. They came out these last two weeks and proved a lot of people wrong. We scored 60 runs in 6 state games and every bit of that is credit to them."
The Maroons scored crooked numbers in each of the four innings for the run-rule state title victory. Northern's Dylan Wesley had two hits, drove in three runs, and scored two runs. Cal Miller had two hits, drove in three runs, and scored a run. Kade Hargis had two hits and scored a run. Tyler Miller had one hits and drove in two runs. Chase Farmer had one hit, scored two runs and droved in a run. Skylar Stringer and Sebastian Guzman each had one hit and two runs scored. Ben Hampton had one hit, scored a run and drove in a run.
Dawson Branscum got the state championship pitching win in four innings of work. Branscum gave up six hits, two runs and struck out a batter.
In the Maroons' semifinal win over Green County, Tyler Miller hit a perfect 3-for-3, drove in three runs, and and scored a run. Will Adams had two hits and drove in three runs. Eyan Phelps had one hit, drove in two runs, and scored two runs. Ben Hampton had two hits and and scored a run.
Eyan Phelps and Levi Stykes worked the pitching mound for the Maroons in their state semifinal win.
"I’d like to thank the coaching staff, Jake Bales, Jacob Phelps, and Richard Troxell for the countless hours they have put in to help make this happen," Cain Troxell said.
State championship team members were Sebastian Guzman, Eyan Phelps, Chase Farmer, Kade Hargis, Ben Hampton, Camryn Campbell, Dylan Wesley, Tyler Miller, Kamden Measel, Skylar Stringer, Dawson Branscum, Cal Miller, Will Adams, Ben Gaskin, Bryton Burton, Chase Easterly, Levi Stykes, and Edgar Ramirez. Northern Middle is coached by Cain Troxell, Jake Bales, Richard Troxell, and Jacob Phelps.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
