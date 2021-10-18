Northern Middle wins 6th-grade girls basketball state title

Submitted Photo

The Northern Middle School sixth-grade girls basketball team won the Kentucky Basketball Commission HypeHer Hoops Middle School Basketball State Tournament this past weekend in Lexington. Northern defeated Bardstown Middle for the state crown. Championship team members were, front row from left, Layla Ross, Lakelynn Dykes, Anya Jarosz, Chloe Cranfill, Kenzi Sheffield, and Claire Gill; back row from left, Coach Amanda Rudd, Malia Bullock, Caroline Heist, Rilee Ross, Lilee Todd, McKaila Monroe, and Coach Greg Blevins. Rilee Ross was named the Sixth-Grade Most Outstanding Player.