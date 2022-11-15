For the first time in KYMSFA history, one team has claimed three state championships in the same season, with Northern Middle School claiming the sixth grade, seventh grade, and eight grade division 1 championships.
For the second straight season, the sixth grade team claimed the state championship with a 36-0 victory over Johnson County.
Also for the second straight season, the seventh grade team won the state championship, with their victory coming by way of a 16-8 win over Paducah. This is their fifth state championship at the seventh grade level.
In the eight grade division 1 state championship, Northern Middle blew out Woodford County to claim their second ever eighth grade championship with a 44-0 victory. The Maroons only other championship at the eighth grade level came in 2011.
