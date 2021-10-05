Northern Middle School sixth-grade girls basketball team won the 2021 Cumberland Valley Middle School Conference Championship this past weekend. Team members are front row from left, Layla Ross, Lakelynn Dykes, Anya Jarosz, Chloe Cranfill, and Claire Gill; back row from left, Malia Bullock, Caroline Heist, Lilee Todd, Rilee Ross, and Mckaila Monroe. Coaches are Amanda Rudd and Greg Blevins.
Northern sixth-grade girls basketball team wins Conference Championship
