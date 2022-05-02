On Tuesday night, the Northern Middle volleyball team faced off against Southern Middle as the Lady Maroons' 6th grade team was looking to finish their season with an undefeated 19-0 record, and the 8th grade group wanted to end their middle school careers with a win over their cross-town rival on Eighth-Grade Night.
The first set of the 6th grade match-up started out going in favor of Southern causing Northern to take a timeout with the score 16-11 (Southern up). The Lady Maroons came out and stopped the serve and the game would take a turn thanks to the serves of #14 Lilee Todd, who served up 7 Aces on 9 serves in a row to come from a 16-12 deficit, to lead the Maroons to a 21-16 victory in the first set.
The second set was a lot like the first for the Warriors as they were able to come out and fight back to win the second set 21-15.
The Lady Maroons would come back and start out the Third set 11-0 thanks to 10 aces on 11 serves from Lilee Todd. Northern would continue to produce points by Caroline Heist with 2 aces and 2 kills and Maleah Bullock with 2 aces and 1 kill. Northern would hold on to win the Third set 21-9, and wrap up with a Perfect 19-0 season.
Stats for this game were as follows – Lilee Todd: 18 Aces; 1 Kill.Caroline Heist: 7 Aces, 3 Kills; Maleah Bullock: 2 Aces, 2 Kills; and Lakelyn Dykes: 3 Aces.
The first set of the 7th grade match started out with Southern taking an early 4-0 lead. Going back and forth between the strong Southern Serves, and some big time kills from Northern's #22 Olivia Travis, Laney Bramble, Madison Watson and Lilee Todd, Northern would call a timeout with the game in Southern's favor 15-12. The Lady Maroons would once again come out of the timeout and stop the serve and Lille Todd would take to the line. Maime Compton would start off the comeback with a big back row kill off a set From Ella Foster. Continuing to erase the deficit, kills from Marley Acton, Lilee Todd, and Landry Wilson would allow Todd to serve 8 straight to give the Lady Maroons the 21-15 comeback win.
Northern came out firing to start the second set with a 4-0 lead from serves from Olivia Travis. After a few errors by the Warriors, the Lady Maroons found themselves up 10-2, but that lead wouldn't last long as Southern came back and tied the set 10-10 following 7 great serves by the libero. Thanks to a kill by Kenlee Gilreath to stop the run, Northern's Marley Acton would give the Maroons another 5-point lead after 4 strong serves of her own. This time, Olivia Travis, Landry Wilson and Maleah Bullock would lay down some big hits and the Lady Maroons would hold onto the lead to finish the set 21-14 for the 2-0 Victory.
The states of this game were as follows – Olivia Travis: 5 Aces, 6 Kills; Landry Wilson: 3 Aces, 3 Kills; Lilee Todd: 4 Aces, 1 Kill; Marley Acton: 1 Ace, 1 Kill; Laney Bramble: 2 Kills; Caroline Heist: 2 Kills; Madison Watson: 1 Kill; Maime Compton: 1 Kill; and Maleah Bullock: 1 Kill.
The 8th Grade Lady Maroons were looking to keep the night going as they were facing a tough Southern group for the final game of their Middle School careers for 8th Grade Night. The Maroons came out and served up a quick 7-2 lead. Following several hard hits on the net from #27 Rachael Craft, Gracie Campbell, Jasper Tingle and Addison Williams adding in 2 Aces, the lead quickly rose to 13-5 causing a Southern timeout. Northern was able to hold the Warriors to only 2 more points as Mattie Ferrell recorded 2 big Kills, and Blakley Garland, Kaylee Kissenger, Logan Newman, and Gracie Campbell all added points to send the Maroons to a 21-7 win.
The second set started out trading points as both teams were picking up every ball. The Maroons found some strong serves with Aces coming from Rachael Craft, Blakley Garland, and Addison Williams to tie the game 8-8. Gracie Campbell would take over serving for the Lady Maroons starting out with 4 straight Aces, causing a Southern timeout at 13-8. Campbell would come right out of the Timeout and throw down another Ace. After a Kill on the net by Rachael Craft, the Maroons' lead would move to 16-8. Southern would go on to add a few good hits of their own, but a huge block by Nadia Jarosz and 3 more Kills by Rachel Craft would hand The Lady Maroons their final win of the season with a 21-13 win in a 2-0 match victory.
The states from this game were as follows – Rachael Craft: 1 Ace, 5 Kills; Gracie Campbell: 6 Aces, 1 Kill; Mattie Ferrell: 2 Kills; Addison Williams: 3 Aces; Blakley Garland: 2 Aces; Kaylee Kissenger: 1 Ace; Jasper Tingle: 1 Kill; Logan Newman: 1 Ace; Nadia Jarosz: 1 Kill
