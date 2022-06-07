Two Southern Middle students competed in the Kentucky Bass Federation Junior State Championship over the weekend. Aiden Noyes (left) and Hunter Hurt, who are part of the Lake Cumberland High School Bass Club, won first place with 14.31 pounds. The win earned them a spot in the Kentucky Bass Federation Junior World Championship on Kentucky Lake at the end of July.
Noyes, Hurt win Kentucky Bass Federation Junior State Championship
