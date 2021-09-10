Offense stalls in Somerset's home loss 

After a 33-6 loss to defending Class A state champion Paintsville High School, on Friday night at Clark Field, the Somerset High School football team is still looking for their first non-COVID win of the season.
The Briar Jumpers struggled producing much offense on the night, as they could only muster up a total of 261 yards of total offense on the night, while the Tigers rolled up just under 400 yards of offense.
In the opening half, Somerset never found the goal line as the fumbled the ball three times, gave up the ball once on a loss of downs and punted the ball three other times.
One of the Briar Jumpers' fumbles resulted in a Paintsville 19-yard touchdown return to put theTigers up 12-0 with 10:29 left in the second quarter. The Tigers first score came just 13 seconds prior on a 29-yards pass play from Frederick James to Jonah Porter.
Somerset's lone first-half highlight came off a Josh Gross defensive interception with 4:55 left in the opening half. However, Somerset could not capitalize off the Paintsville turnover, and went into the halftime intermission down 12-0.
Somerset opened the second half with a successful onside kick recovery at midfield, but gave the ball a few minutes later on a loss of downs. Painstville took advantage of their next offensive possession and scored on a 15-yard run by Harris Phelps to go up 18-0.
After another failed Briar Jumpers' offensive possession, Paintsville scored again with 3:51 left in the third quarter to go up 26-0. Tigers quarterback Frederick James connected with Colby Fugate for the 37-yard pass play score.
On Somerset's next possession, they got the ball in the red zone only to throw an interception in the end zone. However, the Briar Jumpers got the ball right back off a Hayden Dick interception.
With 2:48 remaining in the game, the Briar Jumpers finally got on the board on a 12-yard pass play from back-up quarterback Josh Bruner to Brodie Williams.
Paintsville scored with 39 second left in the game on a Blayden Sexton 8-yard run. Somerset was in the red zone on their next offensive possession when the game ended with the Briar Jumpers falling 33-6.
Somerset sophomore Guy Bailey led the Jumpers with 103 rushing yards on 20 carries. Sophomore Kam Hughes rushed for 22 yards on six carries, and caught four passes for 39 yards. Meanwhile, Paintsville's Harris Phelps rushed for 231 yards on 17 carries.
Somerset (1-3) will will travel to play Class 4A powerhouse Corbin High School on Friday, Sept. 17.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
