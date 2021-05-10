Olivia Wilds drives in five runs in Southwestern loss

The Southwestern High School softball team dropped a pair of games on Friday. The Lady Warriors fell to North Laurel High School 9-0, and dropped a close game to Garrard County High School by a score of 15-13.
The Lady Warriors led Garrard County 13-11 going into the final inning, but the Lady Lions scored four runs in the seventh for the win over Southwestern.
In the Garrard County loss, Senior Olivia Wilds led the Lady Warriors with three hits, five runs batted in and two runs scored. Senior Alexa Smiddy had three hits, drove in four runs and scored two runs. Seventh-grader Kylie Dalton had two hits and drove in a run. Junior Ashtyn Hines had a hit and scored three runs.
In the North loss, the Lady Warriors tallied eight hits but could not get a run across the plate. Hines, Smiddy and senior Kaitlyn Gwin all had two hits each in the loss.
Southwestern (11-7) hosts South Laurel High School on Monday and Danville High School on Tuesday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
