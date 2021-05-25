Olivia Wilds lifts Lady Warriors to 20th win

WILLIAMSBURG – The Southwestern High School softball team notched their 20th win of the season with a 16-1 victory over Whitley County High School on Monday.
Southwestern senior Olivia Wilds led the way with four hits, six runs batted in and two runs scored.
Senior Alexa Smiddy collected three hits, drove in a run, and score four runs. Junior Aimee Johnson had two hits and drove in a run. Junior Jesse Begley had a hit, drove in a run, and scored three runs. Junior Ashtyn Hines had a hit and scored three runs.
Senior pitcher Kaitlyn Gwin pitched seven innings, gave up only four hits and struck out 11 batters.
Southwestern (20-7) travels to South Laurel High School on Tuesday and will host Whitley County High School on Thursday.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.