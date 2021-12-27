LEXINGTON – Oscar Tshiebwe, a Junior center from Lubumbashi, Democratic Republic of Congo has done nothing but turn the heads of basketball fans across the country. Since stepping on the University of Kentucky campus, the West Virginia transfer has exceeded expectations as the anchor of the UK basketball team.
Through 11 games, Tshiebwe has put up outstanding statistical numbers. His 15.5 rebounds per game leads the country. On Wednesday evening, the 6’9 center had his best game of the season against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, Tshiebwe boasted an unfathomable 28 rebounds in UK’s 95-60 win. This unreal stat has led to many headlines.
Tshiebwe broke the single game Rupp Arena rebounding record, including college and KHSAA sweet 16 games. He already has more rebounds in 11 games (170) than any Kentucky player had all of last season. Most rebounds by a wildcat in a single game, since Mike Phillips’ 28 rebounds vs Tennessee on January 10th, 1976. The only SEC player over the last 25 seasons to out rebound an entire opposing team. Tshiebwe did all this against the nation’s tallest player, 7 foot 5 inch Jamarion Sharp. The Hopkinsville, Kentucky native also leads the nation in blocks, at 5.0 per game.
The “Big O” as many UK fans like to call him, has been no doubt been the best player on this Kentucky basketball team that has already matched it’s win total from a year ago. Tshiebwe has made his presence known as a potential All-American and NBA draft prospect. Oscar has done all of this as humble as he can be.
When matched up Wednesday against Sharpe, Oscar said,”One thing I realized, he [Sharpe] was not going for rebounds. He was not fighting for rebounds. He just wants to block and I said, if I’m not scoring, I’ve got to get every rebound. The result that came out in the end, I had 28.” Tshiebwe also added, “I am not the tallest guy, but I have a big heart.” Senior Guard Kellan Grady also had a comment on Tshiebwe’s rebounding, “"It's hard to put into words." Says guys were on the bench saying, "I've just never seen anything like this." *Looks at stat sheet. * “He outrebounded a whole team. His heart it becomes contagious." Tshiebwe has definitely warmed the hearts of his teammates and every member of the Big Blue Nation.
Will Oscar Tshiebwe go down as the most beloved Kentucky Wildcat of all time?
Kentucky (9-2) next game will be Wednesday December 29th, 2021 as the Missouri Tigers (6-6) come into Rupp Arena, Tip-Off is set for 7:00PM and will be televised on the SEC Network.
