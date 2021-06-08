Over My Head 5K has strong turnout

Over the weekend, local runners and walkers competed in the Over My Head 5K at Beacon Hill Baptist Church.
The race, which is a 3.1-mile event that raises money for the local Over My Head homeless shelter, had 364 people register for it. Along with the 5K event, there was a half-mile fun run for the kids to participate in.
Saturday’s race was the third of the year for the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. The Shamrock Shuffle and the Superheroes 5K were the first two races of 2021.
21-year-old male Jordan Tucker was the overall winner of the 5K race, covering the course in a winning time of 17:50. Brody Blanton finished second with a time of 18:14, while Brandon Cowan took home the third spot.
In the female standings, 26-year-old Brandi Thomas was the top finisher with a clocking of 22:49. Melissa Ramsey (23:53) and Alyssa Tucker (25:05) finished second and third, respectively.
For the team competition, Phoenix Racing ran away from the field with a race-low of 40 points. Southwestern XC finished second with 105 points and Spectrum Running Club came home in the third position with 359 points.
Jessica Gover, who serves as one of the race directors of the Over My Head 5K, wanted to thank everyone who made the event possible, including all the volunteers and race sponsors.
“This event would not be possible without the support of our church and community,” stated Gover. “Thank you to Beacon Hill Baptist Church for your support and encouragement with this event. Thank you to Stephen Hall and the folks of Over My Head Somerset for allowing us the opportunity to run this race to raise funds to support your mission.”
“It takes a lot of folks to keep our runners and walkers safe on course, and we are so grateful for each of those who volunteer to ensure a safe event. Thank you to the Somerset Police Department, Safety Officers, the Transportation Cabinet, the Rescue Squad, and everyone else who helped keep our participants safe. Thank you to the AM Vets and Girl Scouts for volunteering to hand out water and snacks.”
“Thank you to our sponsors who help us put on a quality event. Your support allows us to give our participants an exceptional race experience while maximizing the contribution to Over My Head.”
Gordon Turner, one of the race directors for the Over My Head 5K and the president of Lake Cumberland Runners, was glad to see a big crowd at Saturday’s event at Beacon Hill.
“I just want to say thank you to everyone that came out to participate in the Over My Head 5K,” began Turner. “It was great to feel normal again and see everyone running and walking in one setting.”
The next race in the series is the Cool Run at Midnight on Friday, June 25th. The race, which supports the local cross country programs, will start and finish at the fountain in Downtown Somerset.
Known as the oldest 5K in the Somerset-Pulaski County area, the Cool Run at Midnight will start at the fountain and then take a straight shot down East Mount Vernon Street. After 1.55 miles, runners will flip and head back down East Mount Vernon Street for the finish line at the fountain.
Turner encourages everyone to sign up for the Cool Run to support the local cross country programs in the area. Proceeds from the event will help the teams purchase uniforms, equipment, and other items for the upcoming fall running season.
“Please go out and support the Cool Run, which helps our local cross country teams,” concluded Turner.
To learn more or sign up for the Cool Run at Midnight, runners can visit the Lake Cumberland Runners website or the GT Races website.
