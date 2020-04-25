Over My Head 5K race/walk goes virtual

For the second race in a row, the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital will have to shift one of their races to a virtual event due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19.
Last month, the Walk/Run and Wag Your Tail 5K was moved to a virtual race. Now, the next race in the series - the Over My Head 5K - will also be shifted to a virtual run and walk.
The race was scheduled to be held in early June at Beacon Hill Baptist Church, but now the 3.1-mile race can be completed between now and June 6th. Participants will enter their results on the race website, where they will be tabulated and dispersed to the public.
Gordon Turner, one of the race directors for the Over My Head 5K, knew that the current social distancing guidelines would not allow for the annual race to take place on the event’s actual date. Instead, with advice from the health department and the Somerset Police Department, the race committee decided to switch the event to a virtual race.
“Due to our current situation with COVID-19, we knew we had to make a decision soon due to all the planning that we do as a committee to make it successful,” began Turner. “We have an awesome team of volunteers that put in a lot of time behind the scenes to enable this event to be successful. We knew this would be a good time to make the decision and move forward with a virtual race. Virtual events have been around for some time, but they have become extremely popular over the last couple of months.”
For this race, there are a pair of sign-up options for anyone who wants to participate in the race. The first choice is to sign up for $25, which includes a race t-shirt. For anyone who does not want the shirt, they can choose the no-shirt option for $15, when they sign up for the race. There will be a virtual kids’ half-mile run sponsored by Sheriff Greg Speck that kids can sign up for $5, which includes a race medal.
“You can run anywhere - on your treadmill, neighborhood, or even run the Over My Head 5K course,” Turner said. “Wherever you run, we ask that you be careful, and you assume all risks. We also encourage participants to practice proper social distancing that has been recommended by the CDC.”
As an additional incentive for participating in the annual race, runners and walkers will automatically receive ten points to go towards the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series points standings.
“The Lake Cumberland Run Walk Series will assign you ten points for this event toward the season-long points system,” Turner explained. “That is like getting first place in your age group. Also, all teams that participate with at least five members will receive ten points in the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series, as well.”
The race not only gives folks a reason to exercise, but it is all for a great cause. The Over My Head 5K supports the Over My Head Homeless Shelter, which is a ten-bed home for men and women that need a short stay to transition to the next stage of their lives. While providing them with food and shelter, Over My Head helps its guests find jobs and housing.
Over My Head opened in April 2016, giving folks within the homeless community a place to stay while assisting them in finding jobs and housing, securing needed documents, connecting them with social services, and many other necessities. According to Over My Head director Stephen Hall, the shelter has registered 911 men, women, and children as guests to go along with providing food, clothing, and hygiene products to hundreds of other folks.
Hall is extremely thankful for all the help that has been provided by people, businesses, churches, and the local government.
“We receive people as they come to us and are able to help families, couples, and individuals,” Hall said. “We are especially pleased to help veterans get a fresh start in life and become self-sufficient. None of this would be possible without the support of our wonderful community. The people of Somerset and Pulaski County have responded to meet so many of our needs from the beginning. City and County governments have supported us, as well as businesses, churches, individuals, and local groups and agencies.”
The Over My Head 5K has been a great way to raise money and awareness for the local homeless shelter. Since its inaugural event, it has become the second largest 5K race in the Somerset-Pulaski County area, according to Hall.
“The Over My Head 5K Run/Walk was the first effort to appeal directly to the community for financial support to sustain the work of Over My Head,” continued Hall. “Before we even opened our doors, we were approached by Gordon Turner and Jessica Gover about planning a yearly event to give runners and walkers, individuals, teams, and families the opportunity to support the shelter and have an enjoyable activity with the 5K. It has become the second largest such event in Pulaski County and has provided needed financial support for the shelter. We are always happy to see people at the grocery store and other places wearing a shirt from one of our 5K events.”
“The first proceeds went toward purchasing a vehicle to transport our guests to job interviews, housing appointments, workplaces, etc. That vehicle has been a tremendous benefit, allowing us to transport the people we serve.”
Just like everything else, Over My Head has been negatively affected by the recent outbreak of COVID-19. Hall is hoping that the money raised from this race will help the shelter make up for the recent shortfall in donations.
“This year, the Over My Head 5K will take on extra significance due to the impact of COVID-19 on our nation and on the world,” stated Hall. “Our donations have been drastically reduced over the past two months, and we have taken steps to respond to the shortfall while still helping the people who come to us. By registering and participating in the virtual 5K event, people can help Over My Head keep the doors open to people who need our assistance.”
“It is an especially critical time for us to have financial support coming in to enable us to continue the mission of serving the many people who need Over My Head and to ensure that we will be here for those who will need us when our population is allowed to go back to work, school, church, and all the things we once took for granted. The number of homeless people will not decrease. Unfortunately, we can expect it to increase in the months to come. We will need our community as never before going forward to continue the work we are doing together.”
Turner wanted to take some time to thank Jessica Gover for her assistance in making the Over My Head 5K a success. He also wanted to thank several sponsors for their aid in the 5K run and walk.
“I would like to say thank you to Jessica Gover, we have worked side by side for years in coordinating this event,” thanked Turner. “We would like to say thank you to staff and members of Beacon Hill Baptist Church, along with the sponsors for making this event possible. Our sponsors are Sheriff Greg Speck, Lake Cumberland Real Estate Professionals, First Southern National Bank, Citizens National Bank, Commercial Printing, Somerset Spine and Performance, Line X of Somerset and London, Brighter Futures, and Arden E. Turner, CPA.”
To learn more about the race or sign up for the event, please visit overmyhead5k.org, lakecumberlandrunners.com, or gtraces.com.
