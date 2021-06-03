Over My Head 5K runs on Saturday

After two races completed within the first five months of 2021, the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital will feature two races in June -- the Over My Head 5K and the Cool Run at Midnight.
The Over My Head 5K is back to an in-person event in 2021 after the 2020 edition of the race was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s event features a 5K run and a kids fun run, which will both be held on Saturday, June 5th, at Beacon Hill Baptist Church.
The race not only gives folks a reason to exercise, but it is all for a great cause. The Over My Head 5K supports the Over My Head Homeless Shelter, a ten-bed home for men and women who need a short stay to transition to the next stage of their lives. While providing them with food and shelter, Over My Head helps its guests find jobs and housing.
Over My Head opened in April 2016, giving folks within the homeless community a place to stay while assisting them in finding jobs and housing, securing needed documents, connecting them with social services, and many other necessities. According to Over My Head director Stephen Hall, the shelter has registered nearly a thousand men, women, and children as guests to go along with providing food, clothing, and hygiene products to hundreds of other folks.
Hall is extremely thankful for all of the help that has been provided by people, businesses, churches, and the local government.
“We receive people as they come to us and are able to help families, couples, and individuals,” Hall said. “We are especially pleased to help veterans get a fresh start in life and become self-sufficient. None of this would be possible without the support of our wonderful community. The people of Somerset and Pulaski County have responded to meet so many of our needs from the beginning. City and County governments have supported us, as well as businesses, churches, individuals, and local groups and agencies.”
The Over My Head 5K has been a great way to raise money and awareness for the local homeless shelter. Since its inaugural event, it has become the second-largest 5K race in the Somerset-Pulaski County area, according to Hall.
“The Over My Head 5K Run/Walk was the first effort to appeal directly to the community for financial support to sustain the work of Over My Head,” continued Hall. “Before we even opened our doors, we were approached by Gordon Turner and Jessica Gover about planning a yearly event to give runners and walkers, individuals, teams, and families the opportunity to support the shelter and have an enjoyable activity with the 5K. It has become the second-largest such event in Pulaski County and has provided needed financial support for the shelter. We are always happy to see people at the grocery store and other places wearing a shirt from one of our 5K events.”
“The first proceeds went toward purchasing a vehicle to transport our guests to job interviews, housing appointments, workplaces, etc. That vehicle has been a tremendous benefit, allowing us to transport the people we serve.”
Due to the CDC lifting restrictions on outdoor activities, there will be no wave starts for this event. The first two races of the year featured five-minute start time intervals between waves. With that being said, if anyone feels uncomfortable beginning the race in a big crowd, the starting line will be open from 8-8:15 a.m.
Gordon Turner, one of the race directors for the Over My Head 5K, is thrilled to be back racing in person after last year’s event was shifted to a virtual race.
“It’s such a relief to be able to have the race in person again with no restrictions, we were anticipating having to use a wave start,” Turner said. “With recent restrictions Being lifted we are now able to have a regular start, just like in the past. However, we will leave the starting line open for 15 minutes to allow anyone who is uncomfortable to start during that time. We will have a normal awards ceremony as well after the race is complete.”
There are several sponsors that Turner wanted to thank for their support of the annual run and walk event at Beacon Hill, including Lake Cumberland Real Estate Professionals, Line-X of Somerset and London, Sheriff Greg Speck, Candido’s Towing and Recovery, Eco-Tech USA, Jay’s Pharmacy, Brainard Farms, Cumberland Security Bank, Citizens National Bank, First Southern National Bank, Slade Properties and Development, Arden E. Turner CPA, and Century 21.
“We are just thankful to our community for your support that makes this event a success,” Turner added. “We would like to thank our sponsors for contributing to this event. We are also thankful for Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in their sponsorship of the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series.”
The half-mile fun run begins at 7:30 a.m, while the 5K event is scheduled to start at 8 a.m. Please visit the Over My Head race website or the Lake Cumberland Runners website to sign up for the race.
