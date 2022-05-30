Over My Head 5K to be run Saturday

June is a busy month for participants in the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital, as there are two races on the calendar for the month - the Over My Head 5K and the Cool Run at Midnight.
On Saturday, June 4th, runners and walkers will head to Beacon Hill Baptist Church for the Over My Head 5K. Along with the 5K event, the kids’ half-mile fun run is back for 2022.
The race not only gives folks a reason to exercise, but it is all for a great cause. The Over My Head 5K supports the Over My Head Homeless Shelter, a ten-bed home for men and women who need a short stay to transition to the next stage of their lives. While providing them with food and shelter, Over My Head helps its guests find jobs and housing.
Over My Head opened in April 2016, giving folks within the homeless community a place to stay while assisting them in finding jobs and housing, securing needed documents, connecting them with social services, and many other necessities. According to Over My Head director Stephen Hall, the shelter has registered nearly a thousand men, women, and children as guests to go along with providing food, clothing, and hygiene products to hundreds of other folks.
Hall is extremely thankful for all of the help that has been provided by people, businesses, churches, and the local government.
“We receive people as they come to us and are able to help families, couples, and individuals,” Hall said. “We are especially pleased to help veterans get a fresh start in life and become self-sufficient. None of this would be possible without the support of our wonderful community. The people of Somerset and Pulaski County have responded to meet so many of our needs from the beginning. City and County governments have supported us, as well as businesses, churches, individuals, and local groups and agencies.”
The Over My Head 5K has been a great way to raise money and awareness for the local homeless shelter. Since its inaugural event, it has become the second-largest 5K race in the Somerset-Pulaski County area, according to Hall.
“The Over My Head 5K Run/Walk was the first effort to appeal directly to the community for financial support to sustain the work of Over My Head,” continued Hall. “Before we even opened our doors, we were approached by Gordon Turner and Jessica Gover about planning a yearly event to give runners and walkers, individuals, teams, and families the opportunity to support the shelter and have an enjoyable activity with the 5K. It has become the second-largest such event in Pulaski County and has provided needed financial support for the shelter. We are always happy to see people at the grocery store and other places wearing a shirt from one of our 5K events.”
“The first proceeds went toward purchasing a vehicle to transport our guests to job interviews, housing appointments, workplaces, etc. That vehicle has been a tremendous benefit, allowing us to transport the people we serve.”
This year’s event will feature a fun run for the kids that begins at 7:30 AM. At 8:00 AM, runners and walkers will begin the 5K event. To sign up for the event, check out the Lake Cumberland Runners website.
