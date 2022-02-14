Owen Lewis named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Pulaski County High School eighth-grade swimmer Owen Lewis placed seventh in the 50-yard freestyle event in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Region 3 Swim Championships. Lewis was timed a 25.77 seconds in the event.

