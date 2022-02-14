Pulaski County High School eighth-grade swimmer Owen Lewis placed seventh in the 50-yard freestyle event in the Kentucky High School Athletic Association Region 3 Swim Championships. Lewis was timed a 25.77 seconds in the event.
featured alert urgent
Owen Lewis named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Elvie H. Prather, 83, passed from this life on February 8, 2022. She was born on January 20, 1939 in Pulaski County, to Clarence and Bonnie Roy and was the widow of Earl Prather. Elvie was a devoted Christian and member of First Baptist Church in Somerset, KY. She was a retired beautician th…
Most Popular
Articles
- Remembering Coach Stewart Gregory
- Man charged in connection to animal rescue in Nancy
- Two sentenced for downtown break-in
- Pulaski Board of Education awards turf contract
- Dyehouse to extend contract with Science Hill 3 years
- Without Coach Fraley, Maroons top Southwestern
- The Win Streak is Over
- Mike Tarter resigns from Somerset Independent school board
- Magistrate questions spending for coroner building
- Former Warriors AD Scott Gregory honored
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.