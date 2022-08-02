Following the cancelation of the Mud Mayhem and Fun Lake Cumberland 5K, the next race in the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital will be the Pack the Pantry Four-Mile Relay Race. The annual relay race will be held on Saturday, August 13th, at Grace Baptist Church in Somerset.
Just like last year, there are three different race options for participants in 2022. The most popular choice is the four-mile relay, which is a two-person team that will run or walk two miles each. If someone wants to race alone, they have the choice of completing a two-mile distance or a four-mile distance.
No matter which distance runners and walkers choose to do, the proceeds from the event will benefit God’s Food Pantry, a local food bank that helps feed the families in the Somerset-Pulaski County area. Last year’s event raised just under $7,000 for God’s Food Pantry.
The awards for the event are a little different than a typical race. Awards will be given to the top two overall men’s, women’s, and coed teams. Awards are given to the top relay team in each division and age group. There will be no awards given to individual racers.
The divisions of the race are determined by the average age of the two runners. For example, if one runner is 20 and the other is 30, the average age of the team is 25 years old.
Race director Dr. Pat Jenkins is excited for the 2022 version of the relay race, which is open to anyone who wants to participate.
“We are excited to be in our seventh year of Pack the Pantry,” told Jenkins. “Our race is unique in that it is a partner race, like our partnership with God’s Food Pantry. It gives folks a unique opportunity to team up with a family member and have fun in a race setting. You can be as competitive or laid back as you desire. The race atmosphere is fun and all proceeds go to help God’s Food Pantry. We are grateful for all our participants and sponsor partners, and look forward to a great turnout on August 13th.”
The Pack the Pantry Four-Mile Relay Race is set to get underway at 8:00 AM on Saturday, August 13th, at Grace Baptist Church. To sign up, please visit the Lake Cumberland Runners website. To receive a percentage off of the race price, use the code CJSPORTS at checkout.
There will be a free fun run for kids that starts at 8:05 AM. The race distance for the fun run is a half mile. Kids that participate in the fun run also have the opportunity to purchase a shirt for $10.
