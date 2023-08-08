After the Connect Community Village 5K and the Miles with Maroons 5K, the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital will have its third race in six weeks with this weekend’s running of the Pack the Pantry Relay Race at Grace Baptist Church.
Just like last year, there are three different race options for participants in 2023. The most popular choice is the four-mile relay, which is a two-person team that will run or walk two miles each. If someone wants to race alone, they have the choice of completing a two-mile distance or a four-mile distance.
No matter which distance runners and walkers choose to do, the proceeds from the event will benefit God’s Food Pantry, a local food bank that helps feed families in the Somerset-Pulaski County area.
The awards for the event are a little different than a typical race. Awards will be given to the top two overall men’s, women’s, and coed teams. Awards are given to the top relay team in each division and age group. There will be no awards given to individual racers. The divisions of the race are determined by the average age of the two runners. For example, if one runner is 20 and the other is 30, the average age of the team is 25 years old.
The Pack the Pantry Relay Race is set to get underway at 8:00 AM on Saturday, August 12th, at Grace Baptist Church. To sign up, please visit the Lake Cumberland Runners website. To receive a percentage off of the race price, use the code CJSPORTS at checkout.
There will be a free fun run for kids that starts at 8:05 AM. The race distance for the fun run is a half mile. Kids that participate in the fun run also have the opportunity to purchase a shirt for $10.
