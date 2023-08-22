This month’s Pack the Pantry Relay Race featured the largest crowd in the history of the race. The race, which was held on August 12th at Grace Baptist Church, raised funds for God’s Food Pantry.
There were five different racing divisions from the race — the four-mile male relay, the four-mile female relay, the four-mile coed relay, the solo four-mile run, and the solo two-mile run. All participants received five points in the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital standings.
In the four-mile male relay, Cole Martin and Jacob Liddle, of You Wish, came home in first place with a time of 21:51. The Casserole Baptists, Lucis Holliden and Harris Yates, finished second with a clocking of 23:20. Zabrey Bortz and Caleb Perrin (First Place) crossed the finish line in the third spot.
Buc-ee Babes (Savannah and Emily Liddle) grabbed the top spot in the four-mile female relay with a time of 24:40. Weeping Weasels, comprised of Evelyn Gullett and Riley James, finished in the runner-up position with a time of 25:43. Hannah Murray and Maggie Bertram, of H&M, came home in third.
The Well Rounded Duo, comprised of Elijah and Lydia Strauel, was the top-finishing team in the four-mile coed relay with a time of 24:59. Ednah and Pedro Strauel (El Hombre Y La Mujer) were second in the division with an overall clocking of 25:15. Home Run (Ashlyn Liddle and Hunter Downs) came home in third.
In the solo four-mile run, the top three finishers were Seth Hardwick, Merrick Rader, and Brandon Hall. The top three runners in the solo two-mile run were Adalynn Murray, Kathleen Spears, and Skyler Hunt.
The next race in the run/walk series is the Lake Cumberland Half & 10K, which will be held on Saturday, September 9th.
