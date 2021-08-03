Pack the Pantry Relay Race will kick off Aug. 14

On Saturday, Aug. 14, race number seven of Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital will take place at Grace Baptist Church.
The sixth annual Pack the Pantry 4-Mile Relay Race is back after a one-year hiatus due to Covid-19, and this year’s event is set to be as good as always.
Dr. Pat Jenkins, who serves as the race director of the relay race, is thrilled to have in-person races return this year after last year’s event was canceled. The turnout in 2021 has been great so far, and he hopes that will continue with this month’s race at Grace Baptist Church.
“We are excited to have in-person racing back on the roads and trails and look forward to our 6th annual Pack the Pantry 4-mile Relay,” began Jenkins. “It has been a breath of fresh air to see so many people supporting our local race series and hope it continues on August 14th at Pack the Pantry.”
There are three different options for runners and walkers: a four-mile relay with a partner (each person runs two miles), a two-mile individual run/walk, and a four-mile individual run/walk.
Additionally, there will be a free fun run for the kids shortly after the start of the four-mile relay race. The distance of the fun run is a half-mile.
Awards will be given to the top two overall men’s, women’s, and co-ed teams, but there will be no awards for individual participants. There will also be awards given to the top relay teams in each age group division. The divisions are determined by the average age of the two runners.
This race will be a part of the run/walk series, so there will be points awarded to go towards the team standings. Due to the race being a relay, all participants will be given five points to go towards their season total.
The real winner of this event will be God’s Food Pantry, as all race proceeds will go towards helping feed the families in the Somerset-Pulaski County area.
“All race proceeds go to support our local God’s Food Pantry, a great organization that does a tremendous job helping feed those in need in Pulaski County,” Jenkins continued. “Grab a friend or family member and join us for one of the more unique racing events in all of Kentucky.”
The start time for the Pack the Pantry 4-Mile Relay Race is set for August 14th at 8 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church. The half-mile fun run for the kids will get underway at 8:05 a.m.
For ten percent off the race price for Pack the Pantry, please enter the code CJSPORTS at checkout.
