Paintsville ends Jumpers' 11-game win streak

The Somerset High School baseball team's streak of 11 straight wins and two wins over state-ranked teams ended Thursday afternoon at Charlie Taylor Field in the Briar Jumpers' 9-1 loss to #25 Paintsville High School.
The visiting team piled on three runs in the opening frame, and led 7-1 by the end of the fourth inning. Four Somerset fielding errors and seven walked Paintsville batters didn't help the Briar Jumpers' cause on Thursday.
Somerset's lone run came in the bottom of the first inning when senior Cam Ryan singled to left field to score senior Kade Grundy – who doubled and got to third on a Dylan Burton sac fly.
For the game, Kade Grundy had two hits and score a run. Cam Ryan had a hit and an RBI. Dylan Burton, Josh Gross, Logan Purcell and Matt Bolin had one hit each.
Somerset (22-12) will play at Casey County High School on Saturday in the first round of the 47th District Tournament.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
PHS 3 1 2 1 0 0 2 – 9 10 1
SHS 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 – 1 7 4
2B – Ratliff, Collins 2 (PHS); Gross, Grundy (SHS). 3B – Porter (PHS). RBI – Collins, Ratliff 2, Collins, Taylor (PHS); Ryan (SHS).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.