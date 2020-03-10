Pam Knight completes 100th <span>Barre Fitmaxx</span><span> </span><span>C</span><span>lass</span>

Local resident Pam Knight competed in her 100th Barre Fitmaxx Class. Pam celebrates with her daughter and instructor Katie Knight, along with her grandchildren Cash Picard, age 3, and Ollie Hoelscher, age 8.
featured
Pam Knight completes 100th Barre Fitmaxx Class
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Earl Dean Bastin, 83, Somerset, passed away Sunday March 8, at the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital Jean Waddle Care Center. Arrangements pending and will be announced by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at: www.morrisandhislope.com.
Luther Roberts, 73, of Eubank, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020 at his residence. Arrangements are pending and will be announced later by Morris & Hislope Funeral Home. www.morrisandhislope.com
Most Popular
Articles
- Constable Wallace in federal custody; Constable Baldock injured in shootout with FBI
- Somerset man indicted on federal drug charges
- Two wounded in Pulaski shooting, including FBI agent
- County officials react to constable incident
- Somerset man accused of distributing pounds worth of meth throughout Kentucky
- Black Stallion plants its steaks in lake community
- Cheerleading dispute results in federal lawsuit
- Update: Pulaski Constable, FBI involved in shootout
- FBI: Agent, Constable Baldock both in stable condition
- Somerset man accused of distributing pounds of meth
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.