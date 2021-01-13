Pancho Zaragoza signs with Midway University

Somerset High School senior Pancho Zaragoza signed a letter-of-intent to play baseball at Midway University. Zaragoza was a standout three-sport athlete at Somerset High School – excelling in baseball, soccer and football. On hand for Zaragoza's signing to Midway University was, front row from left, Shera Phipps, Dave Phipps, Pancho Zaragoza and Denise Phipps; back row from left, Jonathan Phipps, Chesnie Caldwell, Benito Zaragoza, Brianna Phipps, Harper Phipps, Jennifer Turner, Ed Lewis, and Jesse Zaragoza.
