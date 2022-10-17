For the first time as members of the KHSAA, the Somerset Christian Lady Cougars competed in the 48th District Tournament, hosting a district typically dominated by Southwestern and their opponents for this evening’s game, the Wayne County Lady Cardinals. The Cougars were a big underdog heading into the game, as ever since losing junior Addison Cunnagin to injury, the team had been struggling to find their identity.
It was a big game feel in the Cougar Den, however, as Cougar Nation showed up to support their team. Despite falling behind two sets to one, Somerset Christian would eventually close the game out in the fifth set as they would win 3-2 (25-22, 20-25, 16-25, 25-19, 16-14), celebrating as they advanced to the district championship for the very first time.
These two teams were evenly matched to begin the first set, as it would be tied 15-15 midway through. Somerset Christian would get early kills from freshman Sophia Barnett and junior Olivia Murrer, while Wayne County would counter with kills from sophomore Brooklyn Rood, as well as seniors Jaden McClellan and Sydney Allen.
Wayne would eventually get a 22-19 lead over the Cougars following more kills from Allen. Somerset Christian, however, would respond with a 6-0 run to win the first set 25-22, led by two kills each from Sophia Barnett junior Lydia Fisher, as well as the set-winning kill from Murrer.
The Lady Cardinals would get out to a quick 10-3 lead in the second set following kills from Allen and freshman Morgan Cross. Kills from Sophia Barnett, an ace from Sierra Barnett, and two straight aces from Murrer would bring the Lady Cougars closer in the set as Wayne County led 18-14.
The Cougars wouldn’t be able to make the comeback in the set though, as despite numerous errors from Wayne County, the Cardinals would be able to ride kills from Rood, McClellan, and senior Faith Flynn, as well as the set-winning kill from Allen, to a 25-20 second set victory to tie the game up at 1-1.
The third set would start out with a 5-0 run by the Lady Cougars after a kill from Murrer and a kill and an ace from Sophia Barnett. However, Wayne County would outscore the home team 25-11 the rest of the way through to claim the third set 25-16, putting Somerset Christian on the brink of elimination. Rood, McClellan, and Allen would be huge for the Lady Cards here, with Allen once again hitting the set-winning kill.
Somerset Christian would have their backs against the wall in the fourth set, but the set would be tight with Wayne County midway through, with the Cougars leading slightly at 15-14. Somerset Christian would grab full momentum after this, riding the emotions of the crowd to a 10-5 finish to claim the fourth set 25-19, forcing the game into a fifth set tiebreaker. The Cougars were led late with kills from Fisher, Murrer, senior Adyson Miller, and freshman Olivia Atwood, as well as an ace from Murrer. Sophia Barnett would launch the set-winning kill for the Lady Cougars.
The fifth set did not disappoint, as the two teams would be tied late at 10-10. Sophia Barnett would have two kills, Fisher and Murrer would both add one kill, and eighth grader Reagan Childers would have three straight aces. The game would eventually be tied up at 14-14, with the first team going up by two points claiming the victory. The Lady Cougars would do that in a hurry, as following two straight errors by Wayne County, there would be a celebration on the court as Somerset Christian claimed the 3-2 victory over the Lady Cardinals.
This will mark the first 48th District Championship game appearance for Somerset Christian, with the Lady Cougars also qualifying for the 12th Region Tournament for the first time in program history as well. Somerset Christian will face off against Southwestern for the 48th District Championship on Tuesday night, with the game scheduled to get underway at 7 p.m.
