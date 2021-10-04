Patric Edwards named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Patric Edwards
Centre College senior running back Patric Edwards gained his 1,000th career rushing yardage on Saturday against Hendrix. Edwards, a former Southwestern High School football standout, was also named a semifinalist for the prestigious William V. Campbell Trophy, which recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.
