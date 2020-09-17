Patriots spoil Southwestern's Senior Night

The Lincoln County High School Patriots left the Plains with a 7-1 over Southwestern High School on Thursday night.
With the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic, many teams are opting to have their senior night earlier in the season in case they are not able to finish the year out. This is no different for Southwestern as their senior night was last night.
Before the bout, Southwestern honored their nine seniors with a pre game ceremony. The graduating players include Carson Albright, Juan Contrares, Miguel Flores, Keegan McDaniel, John Noyola, Brendan Rodgers, Taylor Shadoan, Andrew Stringer, and Riley Whitis.
After leading 1-0 at halftime, the Patriots exploded early in the second half to extend their lead.
Within the first five minutes of the second half, Jansen McAninch put one in from inside the box off of a penalty kick.
Just a few minutes later, Josh Hatfield booted in another one from inside the box to give his Patriots a 3-0 lead early in the second.
Within the next seven minutes, the Patriots added two more from inside the box with one by Carter Muse, and one by Kaegan Robertson to push their lead up to 5-0 with just under thirty minutes left in the second period.
With about twenty seven minutes left in the game, Southwestern finally got the zero off the scoreboard when senior Carson Albright came out on top of a one-on-one matchup with Patriot goal keeper Jackson Sims during a penalty kick in the box. Albright's penalty kick goal put the game at 5-1.
Just after Albright's goal, Robertson nailed in his second goal of the night with a long kick that sailed into the top left corner of the net.
Robertson did not stop there though, later in the period he pulled off the hat trick with a goal off of a penalty kick in the box. The goal was his third straight and gave the Patriots a 7-1 lead late in the second half.
Although a lopsided finish, Warrior freshman goal keeper Gavin Lawson had a pair of clutch saves late in the period to keep the game from getting more out of hand.
Early in the game, senior John Noyola attempted a pair of shots that just barley missed the mark. One was saved by Sims.
After several attempts by each team, the Patriots got on the board when Tommy Griffin took a pass inside the box and pushed it in to go up 1-0 early in the first half.
Throughout the first half Noyola, Hayden Shadoan, Albright, Mohammed Abd and Keegan McDaniel all took shots that did not find the net. They had several dangerously close opportunities but were unable to finish.
It was more of the same in the second half besides Lincoln's offensive outbreak, and the Patriots left with the 7-1 victory.
Although a tough loss, it was still a very special night for the Warrior seniors. Southwestern will graduate a very talented group this season, and will miss them on the field next season. With the uncertainty surrounding this season, win or loose, it is good to see these seniors perform on their home field.
The loss dropped the Warriors to 1-3 on the season and they will be back in action at home tomorrow at 12:30 PM where they will face off with the East Jessamine Jaguars. The Patriots advanced to 2-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.